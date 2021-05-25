हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Rain lashes Odisha as cyclone Yaas expected to make landfall soon

More than 800 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel are in a high state of readiness for the cyclone Yaas.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 - 08:28
Comments |
Picture credit: PTI

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (May 25, 2021) predicted that Cyclone Yaas is going to intensify into a 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' in the next few hours.

As per a weather bulletin released at 2 AM, the Cyclonic Storm Yaas over East-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 10 kmph during the past 6 hours, intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 2330 hrs of May 24

With impending very severe cyclonic storm Yaas predicted to make landfall on the Odisha-West Bengal border on the eastern coast of the country, the district administration evacuated locals from their homes to shelter homes in Jagatsinghpur district.

Stay tuned with Zee news for the latest updates!

Live TV

 

25 May 2021, 08:28 AM

Rain lashes Odisha's Chandipur as cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall at Balasore coast on May 26.

Must Watch

PT10M41S

DNA: Know your rights if a govt officer misbehaves with you