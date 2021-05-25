LIVE: Rain lashes Odisha as cyclone Yaas expected to make landfall soon

25 May 2021, 08:28 AM
Rain lashes Odisha's Chandipur as cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall at Balasore coast on May 26.
More than 800 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel are in a high state of readiness for the cyclone Yaas.
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (May 25, 2021) predicted that Cyclone Yaas is going to intensify into a 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' in the next few hours.
As per a weather bulletin released at 2 AM, the Cyclonic Storm Yaas over East-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 10 kmph during the past 6 hours, intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 2330 hrs of May 24
With impending very severe cyclonic storm Yaas predicted to make landfall on the Odisha-West Bengal border on the eastern coast of the country, the district administration evacuated locals from their homes to shelter homes in Jagatsinghpur district.
Stay tuned with Zee news for the latest updates!
25 May 2021, 08:28 AM
Rain lashes Odisha's Chandipur as cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall at Balasore coast on May 26.