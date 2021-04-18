LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah to address rallies in West Bengal today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address rallies in West Bengal in the districts going to polls soon. The fifth phase of the Assembly elections in the state saw a good turnout and few instances of violence during the polling.

The Home Minister will attend two events and hold two road show in West Bengal from 11 am onwards. The roadshows will take place at Nakashipara at 12 pm and Habra at 4:15 pm.

TMC leader and Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, will al be campaingning in the state and will hold several rallies in the districts of Nadia and North 24-Parganas from 11 am onwards.

In another update, With the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, several states have taken diverse steps, including imposition of night curfew and closure of educational institutions, to prevent the spread of the dreaded virus.

