West Bengal assembly election live: Long queues outside polling booths in Malda as voting underway in 35 seats

New Delhi: Amid a raging wave of COVID-19, over 84 lakh voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 283 candidates on Thursday (April 29), when 35 assembly constituencies go to polls in the eighth and final phase.

Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar in the fourth round of polling on April 10, an Election Commission official said according to news agency PTI.

The poll panel has decided to deploy at least 641 companies of central forces, including 224 in Birbhum district, in the eighth phase of the West Bengal elections to ensure free and fair voting, he said.

Voting will be held at 11,860 polling stations spread over 11 assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Birbhum, six in Malda and seven in Kolkata.

