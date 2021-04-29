West Bengal assembly election live: Long queues outside polling booths in Malda as voting underway in 35 seats

29 April 2021, 07:52 AM
Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty cast his vote for the final phase of West Bengal Polls, at a polling station in Kashipur-Belgachia, North Kolkata.
News agency ANI quoted him saying, "I had never voted so peacefully ever before. I must congratulate all the security personnel."
29 April 2021, 07:11 AM
Voters form queues outside polling booth number 23/24 in Malda for the final phase of the WB Assembly elections.
29 April 2021, 07:09 AM
Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Shantiniketan, Bolpur; polling for the eighth and last phase of West Bengal Polls.
29 April 2021, 07:04 AM
Voting for the eighth and final phase of West Bengal Elections 2021 begins; 35 seats in the fray.