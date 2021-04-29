हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal assembly election live: Long queues outside polling booths in Malda as voting underway in 35 seats

Voting will be held at 11,860 polling stations spread over 11 assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Birbhum, six in Malda and seven in Kolkata.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, April 29, 2021 - 07:52
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Amid a raging wave of COVID-19, over 84 lakh voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 283 candidates on Thursday (April 29), when 35 assembly constituencies go to polls in the eighth and final phase.

Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar in the fourth round of polling on April 10, an Election Commission official said according to news agency PTI.

The poll panel has decided to deploy at least 641 companies of central forces, including 224 in Birbhum district, in the eighth phase of the West Bengal elections to ensure free and fair voting, he said.

Stay tuned with the live blog of Zee News for the latest updates

29 April 2021, 07:52 AM

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty cast his vote for the final phase of West Bengal Polls, at a polling station in Kashipur-Belgachia, North Kolkata.

News agency ANI quoted him saying, "I had never voted so peacefully ever before. I must congratulate all the security personnel."

29 April 2021, 07:11 AM

Voters form queues outside polling booth number 23/24 in Malda for the final phase of the WB Assembly elections.

29 April 2021, 07:09 AM

Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Shantiniketan, Bolpur; polling for the eighth and last phase of West Bengal Polls.

 

29 April 2021, 07:04 AM

Voting for the eighth and final phase of West Bengal Elections 2021 begins; 35 seats in the fray.

