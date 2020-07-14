हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Karnataka reports 2738 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally cross 40,000 mark

India saw yet another record single-day jump of 28,701 COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally to 8,78,254 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 23,174 with 500 people succumbing to the infection. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 06:48
Comments |

India saw yet another record single-day jump of 28,701 COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally to 8,78,254 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 23,174 with 500 people succumbing to the infection. 

According to the Union Health Ministry data, out of the total number of cases, the number of recoveries stands at 5,53,470, while there are 3,01,609 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country and one person has migrated.

This was the fourth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country have increased by more than 26,000.

According to the ICMR, 1,18,06,256 samples had been tested for COVID-19 till July 12, of these 2,19,103 samples were tested on Sunday.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

14 July 2020, 06:48 AM

Uttarakhand: Three-day lockdown imposed in Rudrapur, Bajpur in 's Udham Singh Nagar district with effect from Tuesday (July 14, 2020) due to surge in COVID-19 cases. 

14 July 2020, 06:47 AM

Andhra Pradesh govt issues fresh guidelines for quarantine of people coming into state from other parts of country, abroad as measures to fight COVID19; categorises Telangana, Karnataka as 'high-risk' states. (PTI input)

14 July 2020, 06:46 AM

Jammu and Kashmir: Fresh COVID19 cases, taking UT's tally to 10,827, eight more fatalities push toll to 187; active case count stands at 4,545.

14 July 2020, 06:32 AM

Karnataka: COVID-19 infections in Karnataka breach 40,000-mark with 2,738 fresh cases, 73 new fatalities take death toll to 757; active case count now 24,572. (PTI input)

  • 8,78,254Confirmed
  • 23,174Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,29,34,317Confirmed
  • 5,69,697Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M26S

DNA: Comparison of Rahul Gandhi's political experience with other leaders