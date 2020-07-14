LIVE: Karnataka reports 2738 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally cross 40,000 mark

14 July 2020, 06:48 AM
Uttarakhand: Three-day lockdown imposed in Rudrapur, Bajpur in 's Udham Singh Nagar district with effect from Tuesday (July 14, 2020) due to surge in COVID-19 cases.
14 July 2020
Andhra Pradesh govt issues fresh guidelines for quarantine of people coming into state from other parts of country, abroad as measures to fight COVID19; categorises Telangana, Karnataka as 'high-risk' states. (PTI input)
14 July 2020
Jammu and Kashmir: Fresh COVID19 cases, taking UT's tally to 10,827, eight more fatalities push toll to 187; active case count stands at 4,545.
14 July 2020
Karnataka: COVID-19 infections in Karnataka breach 40,000-mark with 2,738 fresh cases, 73 new fatalities take death toll to 757; active case count now 24,572. (PTI input)