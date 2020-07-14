LIVE: Karnataka reports 2738 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally cross 40,000 mark

India saw yet another record single-day jump of 28,701 COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally to 8,78,254 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 23,174 with 500 people succumbing to the infection.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, out of the total number of cases, the number of recoveries stands at 5,53,470, while there are 3,01,609 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country and one person has migrated.

This was the fourth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country have increased by more than 26,000.

According to the ICMR, 1,18,06,256 samples had been tested for COVID-19 till July 12, of these 2,19,103 samples were tested on Sunday.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

