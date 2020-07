New Delhi: India's total coronavirus cases surged to 9,06,752 and the death toll mounted to 23,727 with 28,498 fresh cases and 553 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the data updated as on Tuesday. Of the total, the number of recoveries climbed to 5,71,459 while active cases stood at 3,11,565.

The Union Health Ministry emphasised that India has one of the lowest COVID-19 cases per million population in the world with the country's cases per million population being recorded at 657 while the global average is at 1638.

Also, India’s cases of death per million population is 17.2 while the global average is at 73 making it amongst the lowest in the world.

The lockdown in containment zones in West Bengal has extended till July 19. A comprehensive town-wide lockdown in areas in and around Kolkata, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Coochbehar and Raiganj.

