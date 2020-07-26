LIVE: Tripura to begin three-day lockdown from Monday due to increasing COVID-19 cases

26 July 2020, 06:47 AM
Gujarat sees highest one-day surge of 1,081 coronavirus cases taking total tally to 54,712, while 22 patients succumb, taking death toll to 2,305.
26 July 2020, 06:45 AM
Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases spike by 9,251 to 3,66,368; fatalities rise by 257 to 13,389 as per the state health department data.
26 July 2020, 06:43 AM
West Bengal: Record 42 COVID-19 fatalities in Bengal push death toll to 1,332; caseload rises to 56,377 with 2,404 fresh infections. (PTI input)
26 July 2020, 06:39 AM
Tripura: Three-day lockdown in Tripura from Monday (July 26, 2020) to curb spurt in COVID-19 cases, says Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. (PTI input)