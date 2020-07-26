LIVE: Tripura to begin three-day lockdown from Monday due to increasing COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 13 lakhs on Saturday, just two days after it crossed the 12 lakh mark, while the recoveries mounted to 8,49,431, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 48,916 fresh cases, the country's coronavirus infection tally surged to 13,36,861, while the death toll rose to 31,358 with 757 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

There are currently 4,56,071 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. Thus, around 63.54 percent people have recovered so far.

This was the third consecutive day when COVID-19 cases increased by more than 45,000.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 1,58,49,068 samples have been tested up to July 24 with 4,20,898 samples being tested on Friday, the highest conducted in a day so far.

