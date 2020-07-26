हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Tripura to begin three-day lockdown from Monday due to increasing COVID-19 cases

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 26, 2020 - 06:47
Comments |

India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 13 lakhs on Saturday, just two days after it crossed the 12 lakh mark, while the recoveries mounted to 8,49,431, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 48,916 fresh cases, the country's coronavirus infection tally surged to 13,36,861, while the death toll rose to 31,358 with 757 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

There are currently 4,56,071 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. Thus, around 63.54 percent people have recovered so far.

This was the third consecutive day when COVID-19 cases increased by more than 45,000.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 1,58,49,068 samples have been tested up to July 24 with 4,20,898 samples being tested on Friday, the highest conducted in a day so far.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

26 July 2020, 06:47 AM

Gujarat sees highest one-day surge of 1,081 coronavirus cases taking total tally to 54,712, while 22 patients succumb, taking death toll to 2,305.

26 July 2020, 06:45 AM

Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases spike by 9,251 to 3,66,368; fatalities rise by 257 to 13,389 as per the state health department data.

26 July 2020, 06:43 AM

West Bengal: Record 42 COVID-19 fatalities in Bengal push death toll to 1,332; caseload rises to 56,377 with 2,404 fresh infections. (PTI input)

26 July 2020, 06:39 AM

Tripura: Three-day lockdown in Tripura from Monday (July 26, 2020) to curb spurt in COVID-19 cases, says Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. (PTI input)

