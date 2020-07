India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 13,85,522 on Sunday with 48,661 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, while the recoveries mounted to 8,85,576, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country's death toll rose to 32,063 with 705 fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed. ?

There are 4,67,882 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country. Thus, around 63.92 per cent people have recovered so far.

This was the fourth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.

The number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the 16-million mark in the country.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,62,91,331 samples have been tested up to July 25 with 4,42,263 samples being tested on Saturday.

