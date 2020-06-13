LIVE: Ladakh reports 124 confirmed cases in last two days; tally at 239

India on Friday (June 12, 2020) recorded more than 10,000 cases in the last 24 hours for the very first time since the outbreak making it the highest jump recorded in a day. The total tally crossed 2.9 lakh on Friday and the death toll was at 8498.

As per the Ministry of Health data, 10956 news cases and 396 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours since Thursday 8 am taking the total tally to 297,535 which includes 141,842 active cases, 147,194 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient, and 8,498 deaths.

Maharashtra, the state with the most number of confirmed cases has reported 97,648 cases. The state also witnessed 150 coronavirus-related deaths during the same time and its Covid-19 death toll is now 3,590.

With the highest single-day spike of 2,137 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the total tally in Delhi crossed the 36,000-mark as the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,214. According to a health bulletin of the Delhi health department, 71 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the first time that over 2,000 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous biggest jump in fresh cases at 1,877 was recorded on Thursday.

Looking at the horrific situation in the capital, the Supreme Court today tore into the Delhi government over the "sorry state of affairs" for treatment of COVID-19 patients at its hospitals, calling the situation in the national capital "horrendous, horrific and pathetic".

On the handling of the bodies of COVID-19 victims by states, the SC said there was "no proper adherence to the guidelines" of the health ministry and the hospitals are not giving "due care and concern to the dead bodies".

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19: