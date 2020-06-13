LIVE: Ladakh reports 124 confirmed cases in last two days; tally at 239

13 June 2020, 08:20 AM
A four-month-old baby, who was on ventilator support for 18 days, has been discharged from a hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam after testing negative for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). (ANI report)
13 June 2020, 07:42 AM
Ladakh: 124 people test positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh in last two days, taking number of cases in the region to 239.
13 June 2020, 07:40 AM
Mexico began setting dates for re-opening businesses in half the country next week, even as the nationwide daily confirmed cases total rose Friday by a record 5,222 and 504 new deaths were reported. Total confirmed cases now number 139,196 and total deaths are at almost 16,450. Both are considered substantial undercounts due to very limited testing. (PTI report)
13 June 2020, 07:03 AM
Railway Protection Force, Pune on Friday launched Robotic Captain Arjun to intensify the screening and surveillance.
13 June 2020, 07:01 AM
Delhi food and supplies department's vigilance branch closed as officer's husband tests positive. (PTI story)