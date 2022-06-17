NewsIndia
JAC 12TH RESULT 2022

Jharkhand Board 10th & 12th Results 2022 Live: JAC Class 10th & 12th Exam Results to release soon; check Time and other details

The JAC Vice Chairman, Vinod Singh, has confirmed that the Class 10th and 12th results will be out soon.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

Jharkhand Board 10th & 12th Results 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC is expected to declare the JAC 10th and 12th board results soon. Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, 10th and 12th board results were expected to be declared on June 15, 2022, however the board results were postponed due to unknown reasons. According to the latest media reports the JAC Vice Chairman, Vinod Singh, has confirmed that the JAC Class 10th 2022 and JAC Class 12th 2022 results will be out soon. The JAC class 10 board exams in 2022 were conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2022, while the JAC class 12th exams were conducted from March 24 to April 25, 2022. The board exams 2022 were conducted following all the COVID-19 guidelines. As soon as the results are declared, the candidates can check their JAC Class 10, 12, 2022 results at jacresults.com.

Over 6.8 lakh students appeared for the JAC Board exams, of the total number of students, 3.99 lakh students appeared for JAC Matric Exam 2022 while the rest 2.81 lakh appeared for Jharkhand Intermediate Exam 2022. ALSO READ: Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2022: MSBSHSE Class 10th results DECLARED at mahresult.nic.in, direct link to check here

JAC 12th Result 2022jharkhand 10th ResultJharkhand Board 12th ResultJAC Jharkhand Board 10th And12th Result 2022Jharkhand Board Result 2022State Board Result

