LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Did Modi Magic Sweep Jharkhand, Wiping Out Congress?

Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The counting of votes on 14 seats in Jharkhand is slated for Tuesday (June 4) at 8:00 a.m. The polling in the state was conducted in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

The campaigning period witnessed a fierce barb exchange prominently between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and INDIA bloc. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) tried to reclaim its decade-long legacy. However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi helped the INDI Alliance by making its presence felt and improving the vote tally. The outcome of these wooing efforts will become public tomorrow.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP secured a whopping 11 seats, while the AJSU Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Indian National Congress (INC) each won one seat.

The 14 constituencies include Chatra, Dhanbad, Dumka, Giridih, Godda, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Khunti, Kodarma, Lohardaga, Palamu, Rajmahal, Ranchi, and Singhbhum.