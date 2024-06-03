LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Did Modi Magic Sweep Jharkhand, Wiping Out Congress?
Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The outcome of the wooing efforts by both the NDA and INDIA bloc will be revealed tomorrow.
- In the 2019 elections, the BJP secured a whopping 11 seats.
- The All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Party won one seat.
- Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Indian National Congress (INC) each won one seat.
Trending Photos
Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The counting of votes on 14 seats in Jharkhand is slated for Tuesday (June 4) at 8:00 a.m. The polling in the state was conducted in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
The campaigning period witnessed a fierce barb exchange prominently between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and INDIA bloc. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) tried to reclaim its decade-long legacy. However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi helped the INDI Alliance by making its presence felt and improving the vote tally. The outcome of these wooing efforts will become public tomorrow.
In the 2019 elections, the BJP secured a whopping 11 seats, while the AJSU Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Indian National Congress (INC) each won one seat.
The 14 constituencies include Chatra, Dhanbad, Dumka, Giridih, Godda, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Khunti, Kodarma, Lohardaga, Palamu, Rajmahal, Ranchi, and Singhbhum.
Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates On Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
Jharkhand Chunav Results 2024 Live: A Tight Race Between Sita Soren And Nalin Soren
The contest for the Dumka seat is intriguing, with a close battle between BJP's Sita Soren and JMM's Nalin Soren. The constituency went to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.
Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Live: BJP Vs Congress In Capital City
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Yashaswini Sahay faces a tough challenge from Bhartiya Janata Party's Sanjay Seth in Ranchi constituency. In the 2019 elections, Sanjay Seth, running on a BJP ticket, achieved a decisive win against his Congress opponent.