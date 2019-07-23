Karnataka Live updates: Trust vote expected to take place before 6 PM today

It seems that the ongoing political drama in Karnataka would end on Tuesday as Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Monday said that the Assembly will meet again at 10 AM on Tuesday and trust vote should end before 6 PM. It is to be noted that members of the ruling Congress-Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) had urged the Speaker to grant some more time to complete trust vote.

The Congress-JDS and the BJP leaders continued to trade charges in Karnataka Assembly on Monday forcing Speaker Kumar to adjourn the House till Tuesday without trust vote taking place.

Members of the government reiterated horse-trading allegations against the BJP, accusing the opposition party of using the office of Governor for the purpose. CM Kumaraswamy even claimed that a fake resignation letter had been sent to the Governor with his forged signature. Speaker Ramesh Kumar, also, has summoned rebel MLAs for a hearing on Tuesday, a day that could once again see the possibility of a trust vote taking place.

Here are the latest and live updates from Karnataka