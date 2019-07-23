close

Karnataka Live updates: Trust vote expected to take place before 6 PM today

The Congress-JDS and the BJP leaders continued to trade charges in Karnataka Assembly on Monday forcing Speaker Kumar to adjourn the House till Tuesday without trust vote taking place.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 07:14
Comments

It seems that the ongoing political drama in Karnataka would end on Tuesday as Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Monday said that the Assembly will meet again at 10 AM on Tuesday and trust vote should end before 6 PM. It is to be noted that members of the ruling Congress-Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) had urged the Speaker to grant some more time to complete trust vote.

Members of the government reiterated horse-trading allegations against the BJP, accusing the opposition party of using the office of Governor for the purpose. CM Kumaraswamy even claimed that a fake resignation letter had been sent to the Governor with his forged signature. Speaker Ramesh Kumar, also, has summoned rebel MLAs for a hearing on Tuesday, a day that could once again see the possibility of a trust vote taking place.

Live TV

Here are the latest and live updates from Karnataka

23 July 2019, 07:11 AM

DK Shivakumar, Congress: Speaker has served notice to rebel MLAs, giving them time till 11 AM Tuesday. BJP is trying to convince them that they won't be disqualified & they will be made ministers. As per Constitution of India, you can't be made a member once you're disqualified.

 

23 July 2019, 07:10 AM

On Tuesday, we will finish the floor test, after some of our members speak. By 4 PM Tuesday we will finish discussion, by 6 PM we will finish the floor test: Congress leader Siddaramaiah

 

23 July 2019, 07:08 AM

Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamna on Monday slammed Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for clinging on to power and said that majority must be determined inside the Assembly but Kumaraswamy, who has already lost the majority, is wasting time by holding a debate over this matter in Assembly. (Read full report here)

