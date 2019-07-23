Karnataka Live updates: Trust vote expected to take place before 6 PM today

23 July 2019, 07:11 AM
DK Shivakumar, Congress: Speaker has served notice to rebel MLAs, giving them time till 11 AM Tuesday. BJP is trying to convince them that they won't be disqualified & they will be made ministers. As per Constitution of India, you can't be made a member once you're disqualified.
23 July 2019, 07:10 AM
On Tuesday, we will finish the floor test, after some of our members speak. By 4 PM Tuesday we will finish discussion, by 6 PM we will finish the floor test: Congress leader Siddaramaiah
23 July 2019, 07:08 AM
Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamna on Monday slammed Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for clinging on to power and said that majority must be determined inside the Assembly but Kumaraswamy, who has already lost the majority, is wasting time by holding a debate over this matter in Assembly. (Read full report here)