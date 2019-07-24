close

Karnataka Live Updates: Yeddyurappa to stake claim for government formation, Congress threatens protest

Following the trust vote, BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa declared that he would meet Governor Vajubhai Vala to stake claim for government formation.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 08:47
Comments |
File Photo

The 14-month old Congress-JDS government in Karnataka fell on Tuesday as the alliance lost the trust vote in Assembly, paving the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form government in the state. Following the trust vote, BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa declared that he would meet Governor Vajubhai Vala to stake claim for government formation after consulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shortly after the trust vote, HD Kumaraswamy resigned as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. While his resignation was accepted, the Governor asked him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till government formation. The Congress slammed the BJP, accusing it of carrying out “one of the most heinous” horse-trading in history of Indian polity. It is expected to be another day full of political drama in the southern state.

Here are the live updates:

24 July 2019, 08:47 AM

24 July 2019, 08:46 AM

Celebrations in BJP camp continue a day after the Congress-JDS government lost trust vote in Karnataka Assembly. BJP workers on Wednesday morning distributed sweets outside the residence of BJP Karnataka president BS Yeddyurappa. The former chief minister is slated to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala to stake claim to form government in the state.

