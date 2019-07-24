Karnataka Live Updates: Yeddyurappa to stake claim for government formation, Congress threatens protest

The 14-month old Congress-JDS government in Karnataka fell on Tuesday as the alliance lost the trust vote in Assembly, paving the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form government in the state. Following the trust vote, BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa declared that he would meet Governor Vajubhai Vala to stake claim for government formation after consulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shortly after the trust vote, HD Kumaraswamy resigned as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. While his resignation was accepted, the Governor asked him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till government formation. The Congress slammed the BJP, accusing it of carrying out “one of the most heinous” horse-trading in history of Indian polity. It is expected to be another day full of political drama in the southern state.

Here are the live updates: