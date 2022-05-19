19 May 2022, 07:57 AM
Karnataka SSLC result: Steps to check your score
- Once Karnataka Board Class 10th Results 2022 are announced, visit the official website of KSEEB - sslc.karnataka.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the SSLC 10th exam result 2022 link.
- Enter the Registration number and Date of Birth and Submit, your SSLC Result would be displayed on the screen.
- Your Karnataka Board SSLC (Class 10) Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Karnataka SSLC result 2022 timetable
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will release the karresults.nic.in 2022 SSLC results today, i.e., May 19, at 12 noon. The 10th result 2022 Karnataka will be released for the exams conducted from March 28 to April 11, 2022.