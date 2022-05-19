Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB will release the Karnataka SSLC Class 10th board exam 2022 shortly. The results will be published on the official website of Karnataka SSLC and candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check by logging in at- karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in (now sslc.karnataka.gov.in). Karnataka Education Minister B.C Nagesh will announce results at 12:30 pm as per the latest reports. Any change in timings will be updated here. Students are required to keep their exam registration number, admit card, date of birth etc, handy. Candidates can check the results both on mobile phones or through a computer depending upon their availability. All the latest updates, steps and links to check results on karresults.nic.in and another website will be provided here.

The Karnataka Board class 10 results will be made available on the official website- karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in (now sslc.karnataka.gov.in). The results will be declared by 12:30. As many as 8,73,846 students including 4,52,732 boys and 4,21,110 girls were reportedly enrolled for the exams this academic year. Four students belonging to the third gender and 5,307 specially-abled children also reportedly took up exams. The Karnataka SSLC 2022 examinations were conducted between March 28 and April 11.