Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Ahead of the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022, which is the class 10th result for Karnataka Education Board, the state government has launched a mental health helpline number for students who are feeling anxious, nervous or depressed or are dealing with any pressure. Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday announced the launch of the helpline in his tweet. The helpline number in question is 080 46110007 and candidates are encouraged to call on this number in case of a mental health emergency to talk to experts. The helpline number was launched by the health department of Karnatka and is hailed as one of its kind of an initiative for middle school students.

“Class 10 SSLC results will be declared tomorrow. For the first time in history, our Health Department is opening a dedicated helpline for parents and students to deal with any anxiety, stress, and depression. Call us at 080 46110007,” tweeted Sudhakar.

Catch live updates here- Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Live updates: Hepline launched for class 10 students

Class 10 SSLC results will be declared tomorrow. For the first time in history, our Health Department is opening a dedicated helpline for parents and students to deal with any anxiety, stress, and depression. Call us at 080 46110007@BSBommai @DHFWKA 1/2 pic.twitter.com/YqdT4igMCi — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) May 18, 2022

"Success and failure are a part of life and they are like two faces of the same coin. SSLC students expecting results must not lose hope at all costs," said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar at the launch of the helpline.

Further, Minister Sudhakar said, "All the best to students who are awaiting results for their SSLC examinations. Whether students get the results they expected or not, they must not be disheartened as these results are not the end of the road. It is just an outcome of one`s academic life. Success and failure are a part of life."To provide mental health assistance, Dr Sudhakar instructed officials to open a tele-helpline.

Students who are feeling low, distressed, anxious, depressed or scared are encouraged to call the helpline mentioned on the official website of the government. Minister Sudhakar expressed his best wishes to all the students who attended the SSLC exams.