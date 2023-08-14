trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2648749
KERALA STATE LOTTERY RESULT

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala State Lottery Result 14.08.2023: Win Win W 731 Lucky Draw Result To Be Declared Today At 3 PM- Check Full List Of Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 14-08-2023 LIVE: On Monday, August 14, 2023, the Department of Kerala Lotteries will release the lucky draw results of the current Win Win W 731 Kerala Lottery. You can view, look up, copy, and print the Win Win W 731 Kerala Lottery result of the Lucky Draw here. Today at 3 pm, all Win Win W 731 Results will be made available live on the Zee News English website and keralalotteries.com.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 12:24 AM IST

Kerala State Lottery Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES

Kerala State Lottery Result 14-08-2023 LIVE: Today's draw for the Win Win W 731 lottery is scheduled for Kerala. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries results for today, August 14, 2023, will be released soon. Win Win W 731 Kerala lottery live results begin at 2.55 p.m. on Monday, with the formal result being released at 4 p.m. The Win Win W lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 14-08-2023 will take place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Win Win W outcomes from August 14, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 731 Results live today.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W 731 LOTTERY


LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS

Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-612 Sunday

Kerala Lotery Result: KARUNYA KR-614 Saturday

Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-341 Friday

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-482 Thursday

Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-60 Wednesday

Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-377 Tuesday

Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-730 Monday

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: Win Win W 731 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

