KERALA STATE LOTTERY RESULT

Kerala State Lottery Result 2023 (TODAY) 22-08-2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-378 Lucky Draw Result To Be DECLARED At 3 PM TODAY, Tuesday- Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 Today 22-08-2023 Live: On Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-377 Lottery lucky draw results will be released by the Kerala state lottery agency today at 2.55 PM on keralalotteries.com. Scroll down for the complete list of winning digits provided below.

Written By  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Kerala State Lottery Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday 22-08-2023 Live Updates: The lottery department announces the Kerala "STHREE SAKTHI SS-378" Lucky Draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, August 15, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "STHREE SAKTHI SS-378" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 Lakhs.

Check Live And Latest Updates On Kerala State Lottery Result Monday WIN WIN W-732 Lucky Draw Result

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-378 LOTTERY


LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS

Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-732 Monday

Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-613 Sunday

Kerala Lotery Result: KARUNYA KR-615 Saturday

Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-340 Friday

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-483 Thursday

Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-61 Wednesday

Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-377 Tuesday

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-378 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

