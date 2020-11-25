LIVE: Ahead of Cyclone Nivar's landfall off Tamil Nadu coast, heavy rains lash Chennai

25 November 2020, 10:46 AM
Ahead of Cyclone Nivar making a landfall in Tamil Nadu heavy rains lash Chennai. Water logging reported from some parts of the city of Chennai.
25 November 2020, 09:27 AM
IMD bulletin on Cyclone NIVAR:
It is very likely to most west-northwestwards for next 06 hours and northwestwards thereafter. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during the night of November 25, 2020 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.
25 November 2020, 09:25 AM
IMD update on Tuesday:
The severe clonic storm 'NIVAR" over the southwest Bay of Bengal is centred about 300 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 310 km east southeast of Puducherry and 370 km south southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to intensify further into a 'very severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.