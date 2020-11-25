हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Ahead of Cyclone Nivar's landfall off Tamil Nadu coast, heavy rains lash Chennai

Cyclone Nivar is currently centered 370km south-south east of Chennai coast over southwest Bay of Bengal and likely to make landfall Wednesday evening.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, November 25, 2020 - 10:49
New Delhi: Cyclone Nivar which is currently a 'severe' cyclonic storm is likely to intensify into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' in the next 12 hours. The storm currently lays centered 370km south-south east of Chennai coast over southwest Bay of Bengal

It will likely cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts during November 25 late evening, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin at 9 pm on Tuesday.

It is expected to make landfall off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast during late evening of November 25, somewhere between Karaikal and Mamallapuram areas around Puducherry.  

Heavy rainfall is predicted for north coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu. The wind speeds are likely to reach 120-130kmph and could go upto 145kmph.

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest updates on Cyclone Nivar: 

25 November 2020, 10:46 AM

Ahead of Cyclone Nivar making a landfall in Tamil Nadu heavy rains lash Chennai. Water logging reported from some parts of the city of Chennai. 

25 November 2020, 09:27 AM

IMD bulletin on Cyclone NIVAR:

It is very likely to most west-northwestwards for next 06 hours and northwestwards thereafter. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during the night of November 25, 2020 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph. 

25 November 2020, 09:25 AM

IMD update on Tuesday:

The severe clonic storm 'NIVAR" over the southwest Bay of Bengal is centred about 300 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 310 km east southeast of Puducherry and 370 km south southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to intensify further into a 'very severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.

