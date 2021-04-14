LIVE: JP Nadda, Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani to hold public meetings, roadshows in West Bengal today

14 April 2021, 08:58 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings using his official Twitter account. He said that Ambedkar's struggle to bring the deprived sections of the society into the mainstream will continue to be an example for every generation.
"I bow to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on AmbedkarJayanti. His struggle to bring the marginalised sections of the society into the mainstream will continue to be an example for every generation," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi.
President Ram Nath Kovind extended greetings on the 130th birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution of India Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on Wednesday (April 14, 2021).
President's Secretariat, Prez Kovind said, "On the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution of India, Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the fellow citizens. All through his inspiring life, Dr Ambedkar charted his unique path in the midst of extreme adversity and earned commendations for his extraordinary and multi-faceted achievements."
Amid the sudden surge in COVID-19 infections across the country, thousands of devotees took a holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar to mark the third ‘shahi snan’ in Maha Kumbh Mela on Wednesday (April 14). Maha Kumbh mela’s first royal bath was held on the occasion of Mahashivratri on March 11, followed by the second on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya which took place on April 12.
West Bengal Assembly election 2021: BJP National President JP Nadda and leader Smriti Irani are also scheduled to hold numerous election rallies in poll-bound areas of West Bengal today, ahead of the fifth phase of assembly polls.
West Bengal Assembly election 2021: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will finally begin his campaign in poll-bound areas of West Bengal on Wednesday (April 14) with two public meetings in Goalpokhar and Matigara-Naxalbari, the party revealed on Tuesday.
Amid a rapid surge in the COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court has directed the state government to consider imposing a complete lockdown in the most affected districts. The high court also asked the UP government to ramp up tracking, testing and treatment facilities.
A 15-day long lockdown-style curfew will come into force from 8 PM in Maharashtra from Wednesday in order to curb the spread of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The curfew will remain in force till May 1. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made the announcement on Tuesday that a 15-day long 'lockdown' style restrictions starting 8 pm onwards on April 14 till May 1 will be imposed in the state to ''break the chain of the coronavirus'' that has gripped the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will conduct a meeting on Wednesday (April 14) with the governors and lieutenant governors of the states, who are tackling the spiralling COVID-19 infections in the country.
It would be the first meeting of this kind during the pandemic and has been convened amid the Centre looking to push for stronger adherence to the pandemic protocols among citizens across the country.