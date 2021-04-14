LIVE: JP Nadda, Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani to hold public meetings, roadshows in West Bengal today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will conduct a meeting on Wednesday (April 14) with the governors and lieutenant governors of the states, who are tackling the spiralling COVID-19 infections in the country.

A 15-day long lockdown-style curfew will come into force from 8 PM in Maharashtra from Wednesday in order to curb the spread of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The curfew will remain in force till April 30. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made the announcement on Tuesday.

Amid a rapid surge in the COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court has directed the state government to consider imposing a complete lockdown in the most affected districts. The high court also asked the UP government to ramp up tracking, testing and treatment facilities.

Additionally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will finally begin his campaign in poll-bound areas of West Bengal on Wednesday (April 14) with two public meetings in Goalpokhar and Matigara-Naxalbari, the party revealed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda and leader Smriti Irani are also scheduled to hold numerous election rallies in poll-bound areas of West Bengal today, ahead of the fifth phase of assembly polls.

In other developments, thousands of devotees took a holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar to mark the third ‘shahi snan’ in Kumbh on Wednesday.

