LIVE: Polling begins for UP Panchayat election second phase, over 3.48 lakh candidates in fray

New Delhi: Voting begins for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls. The polling for the second phase will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. Over 3.48 lakh candidates are in the fray for over 2.23 lakh posts in 20 districts, including state capital Lucknow and Varanasi.

The districts which will go to polls today are Amroha, Azamgarh, Etawah, Etah, Kannauj, Gonda, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Budaun, Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Mainpuri, Maharajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lalitpur and Sultanpur.

In other developments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda will hold numerous raillies and roadshows in the poll-bound areas of West Bengal today.

Additionally, in view of the ever-rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Sunday (April 18) announced that it will only hear the urgent matters filed in the year 2021 from Monday (April 19) onwards. No routine or non-urgent matters will be taken up for hearing for now, an official statement read.

