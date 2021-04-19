LIVE: Polling begins for UP Panchayat election second phase, over 3.48 lakh candidates in fray

19 April 2021, 07:46 AM
Mewalal Choudhary, JDU MLA and former minister, passes away due to COVID-19 at a hospital in Patna, Bihar.
"Mamata Banerjee will not campaign in Kolkata anymore. There will be only one 'symbolic' meeting on the last day of campaigning in the city on April 26. She has restricted election rallies' time in all districts to 30 minutes," said TMC leader Derek O'Brien.
Delhi High Court will only hear the urgent matters filed in the year 2021 from Monday (April 19) onwards. No routine or non-urgent matters will be taken up for hearing for now, an official statement read.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda will hold numerous raillies and roadshows in the poll-bound areas of West Bengal today.
Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls: The districts which will go to polls today are Amroha, Azamgarh, Etawah, Etah, Kannauj, Gonda, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Budaun, Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Mainpuri, Maharajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lalitpur and Sultanpur.
Voting for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls has began on Monday (April 19) with more than 3.48 lakh candidates in the fray for over 2.23 lakh posts in 20 districts. Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm with over 3.23 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise. The second phase assumes significance as state capital Lucknow and Varanasi will go to polls in this round.