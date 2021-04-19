हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Polling begins for UP Panchayat election second phase, over 3.48 lakh candidates in fray

Voting begins for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls. Over 3.48 lakh candidates are in the fray for over 2.23 lakh posts in 20 districts, including state capital Lucknow and Varanasi.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, April 19, 2021 - 07:46
Comments |
Representational Image

New Delhi: Voting begins for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls. The polling for the second phase will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. Over 3.48 lakh candidates are in the fray for over 2.23 lakh posts in 20 districts, including state capital Lucknow and Varanasi.

The districts which will go to polls today are Amroha, Azamgarh, Etawah, Etah, Kannauj, Gonda, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Budaun, Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Mainpuri, Maharajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lalitpur and Sultanpur.

In other developments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda will hold numerous raillies and roadshows in the poll-bound areas of West Bengal today. 

Additionally, in view of the ever-rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Sunday (April 18) announced that it will only hear the urgent matters filed in the year 2021 from Monday (April 19) onwards. No routine or non-urgent matters will be taken up for hearing for now, an official statement read.

19 April 2021, 07:46 AM

Mewalal Choudhary, JDU MLA and former minister, passes away due to COVID-19 at a hospital in Patna, Bihar.

19 April 2021, 07:20 AM

"Mamata Banerjee will not campaign in Kolkata anymore. There will be only one 'symbolic' meeting on the last day of campaigning in the city on April 26. She has restricted election rallies' time in all districts to 30 minutes," said TMC leader Derek O'Brien.

19 April 2021, 07:17 AM

Delhi High Court will only hear the urgent matters filed in the year 2021 from Monday (April 19) onwards. No routine or non-urgent matters will be taken up for hearing for now, an official statement read.

19 April 2021, 07:16 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda will hold numerous raillies and roadshows in the poll-bound areas of West Bengal today. 

19 April 2021, 07:16 AM

Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls: The districts which will go to polls today are Amroha, Azamgarh, Etawah, Etah, Kannauj, Gonda, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Budaun, Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Mainpuri, Maharajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lalitpur and Sultanpur.

19 April 2021, 07:15 AM

Voting for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls has began on Monday (April 19) with more than 3.48 lakh candidates in the fray for over 2.23 lakh posts in 20 districts. Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm with over 3.23 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise. The second phase assumes significance as state capital Lucknow and Varanasi will go to polls in this round.

