LIVE: Cyclone Tauktae intensifies into cyclonic storm, says IMD

Tauktae is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Saturday (May 15) morning, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. It will further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night.

“From May 16-19, it is very likely to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" with a wind speed of 150-160 kilometres per hour gusting up to 175 kmph,” IMD said in a report.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit post-poll violence-affected areas in Nandigram today. On Friday, he visited a camp in Assam's Dhubri district, where several people from Bengal's Cooch Behar have taken refuge post violence.

WhatsApp has set today (May 15) as the last date to accept its new privacy policy. If the users do not wish to accept the policy or deny it, then they will not be able to use some of WhatsApp's features.