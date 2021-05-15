LIVE: Cyclone Tauktae intensifies into cyclonic storm, says IMD

15 May 2021, 10:34 AM
At 3 PM today, I’ll be holding a video conferencing with Health Ministers of UP, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to review current COVID-19 situation and progress of COVID-19 Vaccination drive in their respective States: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan
— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 15, 2021
15 May 2021, 10:27 AM
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will meet virtually with all state education secretaries on May 17 to review the COVID-19 situation, online education and implementation of National Education Policy. (ANI input)
15 May 2021, 10:11 AM
PM Narendra Modi to hold an important meeting today to review preparations against the upcoming Cyclone Tauktae. Top officers across the Government and NDMA to participate. (ANI input)
15 May 2021, 10:11 AM
PM Narendra Modi to chair a high-level meeting today on the COVID-19 related situation and vaccination. (ANI input)
15 May 2021, 09:40 AM
Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain over many places of Delhi, Palwal, Hodal, Manesar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Tizara, Bulandshahar, Gulothi,Siyana, Jattari, Khurza,Atrauli, Aligarh,Sadabad, Khair, Noida, Gr. Noida, Ghaziabad, Pilkhua, Hapur & adjoining areas in next 2 hrs: IMD (ANI input)
15 May 2021, 09:38 AM
India reports 3,26,098 new #COVID19 cases, 3,53,299 discharges and 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 2,43,72,907
Total discharges: 2,04,32,898
Death toll: 2,66,207
Active cases: 36,73,802
Total vaccination: 18,04,57,579
— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021
15 May 2021, 09:37 AM
Rain lashes Karnataka's Mangaluru as 'light to moderate rainfall' is predicted today in the state by India Meteorological Department.
— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021
15 May 2021, 09:11 AM
31,30,17,193 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 14th May 2021. Of these, 16,93,093 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021
15 May 2021, 09:02 AM
President Joe Biden's lone cabinet choice Neera Tanden, who was rebuffed by Congress, has been named as a White House senior adviser. She was Biden's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget but withdrew her nomination in March: US Media (ANI input)
15 May 2021, 09:01 AM
Mortal remains of Kerala woman who died in Palestinian rocket strike earlier this week arrive at Delhi airport. Union Minister V Muraleedharan and Rony Yedidia Clein, Israel's Deputy Envoy pay floral tribute.
— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021
15 May 2021, 08:59 AM
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to utilise PM CARES Fund to procure COVID-19 vaccine, install oxygen plants and other essential equipment. (ANI input)