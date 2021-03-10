LIVE: LS adjourned till 12.30 pm today amid uproar by Opposition over rising fuel prices

New Delhi: The House has been facing disruption since the beginning of the second leg of the Budget session from Monday raising slogans against the government over its policies in controlling price rise and demanding reduction of the increased rates of LPG cylinder, petrol and diesel.

Trivendra Singh Rawat who stepped down yesterday announced that BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat to become the new chief minister of Uttarakhand.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who recently joined BJP, will campaign for Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, West Bengal. Chakraborty, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Dharmendra Pradhan will accompany Adhikari for his nomination on March 12.

In another update, ruling party leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will file her nomination for the Nandigram assembly constituency seat today. The political environment in West Bengal is heating fast as the state assembly election is approaching. The state has been seeing rallies of the prominent political leaders of the country since past week.

