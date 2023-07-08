LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result 08.07.2023 (Out): Dear Narmada Morning 1 PM Saturday Lucky Draw Result ANNOUNCED - 1 Crore First Prize
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Saturday 08-06-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, July 08, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
Trending Photos
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 08-07-2023 Saturday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR NARMADA MORNING", "DEAR RIVER EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR STORK NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Check Nagaland Lottery Result Saturday (08 July 2023) Live Updates
Dear Narmada Morning 1 Pm Lottery Draw Result - Check Winners List
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland State Lottery Past Winners
Nagaland Lottery Result Friday
Nagaland Lottery Result Thursday
Nagaland Lottery Result Wednesday
Nagaland Lottery Result Tuesday
Nagaland Lottery Result Monday
Nagaland Lottery Result Sunday
Nagaland Lottery Result Saturday
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023
Nagaland State Lottery Result Saturday July, 08 Live Updates: Dear Narmada Morning 1 Pm Lottery Draw Announced - Check Winners List
Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Updates: Result Timings
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates 08 July: Here Is How To Claim Prize Money
Anyone may obtain the claim form from their official website. The rules of the Nagaland lottery must be followed by the players. If you won more over Rs.10,000, you can claim it at the Nagaland Office in Kolkata. Winners can submit their claims to the following location together with the required documentation.