Nagaland State Sambad Lottery Result 07.07.2023 TODAY: Dear Meghna, Mountain, Seagull 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Friday Lucky Draw OUT SHORTLY- 1 Crore First Prize Complete Winners List

Nagaland State Sambad Lottery Result 07.07.2023 TODAY: Dear Meghna, Mountain, Seagull 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Friday Lucky Draw - 1 Crore First Prize Complete Winners List
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 07-06-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, July 07, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 07-06-2023 Friday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING", "DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Check Nagaland Lottery Result Thursday (06 June 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Friday Result July 06-07-2023
Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland State Lottery Past Winners
