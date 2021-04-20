LIVE: PM Modi calls Nashik incident 'heart wrenching', says 'Anguished by loss of lives'

21 April 2021, 16:08 PM 'Anguished by loss of lives in Nashik', says PM Modi. The tragedy at a hospital in Nashik because of oxygen tank leakage is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. Condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2021

21 April 2021, 15:29 PM Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tests positive for COVID-19. This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication & treatment as per the advice of my doctors.

21 April 2021, 14:40 PM Nashik oxygen leakage: An Oxygen tanker leaked while tankers were being filled at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday. The officials were present at the spot and an operation to contain the leak is underway. "Due to the valves leakage of the tanker in Nashik, there was massive Oxygen leakage. There must definitely have been an impact on the hospital it was going to but I'm yet to gather more information. We'll issue a press note after gathering more information," said Maharashtra Health Minister. "It's an unfortunate incident. As per preliminary info, we've learnt that 11 people died. We're trying to get a detailed report. We've ordered an enquiry as well. Those who are responsible will not be spared," said FDA Minister Dr Rajendra Shingane.



21 April 2021, 14:34 PM Alipur Police Station, Outer North District police facilitated the movement of Oxygen tanker from Singhu Border, which was stuck at Kundli Border today. The tanker was scheduled to arrive at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini. #WATCH Delhi | Alipur Police Station, Outer North District police facilitated the movement of Oxygen tanker from Singhu Border, which was stuck at Kundli Border today. The tanker was scheduled to arrive at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini. (Source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/ndKptJ3nUZ — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

21 April 2021, 14:32 PM Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has cancelled plans to visit India and the Philippines during his country`s extended holiday starting in late April amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, a senior government spokesman said on Wednesday.

21 April 2021, 14:11 PM BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday (April 21) said that the Congress party is trying to sell its failed product yet again and it is seeing the pandemic as an opportunity for the same. "When things shouldn't be politicised, Congress, especially Gandhi family is doing politics. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gave an interview and Rahul Gandhi tweeted. The nation is watching how they are criticising and it will give them a reply. The arrogance of Gandhi family is being reflected," he said.

21 April 2021, 14:07 PM The FIH Hockey Pro League matches between Great Britain and India, slated to be played on May 8 and 9, have been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis."This follows the recent decision by the UK Government to add India to the red list of countries due to the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic," the FIH said in an official statement on Wednesday.

21 April 2021, 13:24 PM Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to take decisions about tackling COVID-19 in the state will be taken in the evening today. "I will declare further information on Covid restrictions today at 5 pm,"the chief minister said.

21 April 2021, 13:23 PM Western Railway on Wednesday informed that it has collected a total fine of Rs 21.53 lakh from people who were travelling without a face mask in trains. In a joint effort with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Railway department has fined over 12,000 passengers till Tuesday (April 20).

21 April 2021, 13:20 PM Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said, "We are being forced to give our oxygen to Delhi. First, we’ll complete our needs, then give to others. Yesterday, one of our O2 tankers was looted by Delhi Govt that was going to Faridabad. From now, I've ordered police protection for all tankers."

21 April 2021, 13:19 PM Senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that the BJP government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has failed to protect the people of Karnataka yet again as people everywhere are struggling for beds, oxygen, medicines while the state government seems to be counting the dead bodies of innocent COVID-19 victims. The BJP Govt has failed to protect the people of the state yet again. It is incapable of handling this major health crisis & people have been orphaned – left to save their own lives. I urge @CMofKarnataka to take cognizance of the situation & take measures to contain the virus. — Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) April 21, 2021

21 April 2021, 13:16 PM Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday compared the central government's vaccine strategy with demonetisation, which according to him, helped industrialists flourish and made common people suffer.

The Congress has termed the COVID vaccine policy as "discriminatory and inequitable".

21 April 2021, 13:15 PM ICMR study shows COVAXIN neutralises against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

21 April 2021, 13:14 PM Delhi Police brought Oxygen cylinders to Amarleela Hospital in Janakpuri, Delhi today from an Oxygen supplier in Kirti Nagar upon receiving distress call from the hospital. Lives of 32 #COVID19 patients were in danger. Police arranged 11 cylinders so far.

21 April 2021, 13:13 PM Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel approves Rs 1 Crores for purchase of Oxygen cylinders in Raipur. The decision has been taken in the light of an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and demand for Oxygen in Raipur.

21 April 2021, 13:13 PM Following the Govt of India directives, we are announcing the prices of the Covishield vaccine - Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals: Serum Institute of India (SII) Following the Govt of India directives, we are announcing the prices of the Covishield vaccine - Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals: Serum Institute of India (SII) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/xU54SUPbiE — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

21 April 2021, 13:12 PM The UK COVID variant, termed B117 of Covid-19, is 45 per cent more contagious than the original virus, according to a new study that took data from about 300,000 PCR tests. "Consequently, we were able to track the spread of the variant even without genetic sequencing," said Ariel Munitz from the varsity's Department of Clinical Microbiology and Immunology.

21 April 2021, 13:11 PM Amid the COVID-19 surge, Air India has cancelled all its flights from and to the United Kingdom from April 24 to 30 after the UK added India to its travel "red list".In a statement, Air India said, "Passengers who were to travel between India and UK may note that in view of recent restrictions announced by the UK, flights from or to the UK stand cancelled from April 24 to April 30."

21 April 2021, 11:40 AM One day complete lockdown imposed in Chandigarh today on Ram Navami, to prevent large gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Police personnel check IDs of people moving amid the lockdown.

21 April 2021, 11:34 AM Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen cylinders looted by some people at Damoh District Hospital last night. District Collector says, "We've been told that as soon as Oxygen truck came, people looted cylinders even when the hospital has adequate Oxygen supply. We're identifying these people & filing cases."

21 April 2021, 11:08 AM Madhya Pradesh: 'Corona curfew' imposed in Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Berasia municipality areas from till 6 am on April 26th, in the wake of COVID-19 situation.

21 April 2021, 11:07 AM Moradabad: With Govt's ban on supply of oxygen for industrial purposes except in 9 specified industries, medical oxygen supply enhanced. Director of an Oxygen supplying company says, "Demand has increased 4-5 times. Situation under control, there's proper Oxygen backup in dist."

21 April 2021, 11:05 AM NCP leaders and workers have staged a protest at Thane civic body in Maharashtra against the shortage of medical oxygen, ventilators and Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Leader of Opposition in the Thane municipal corporation, Shannu Pathan, on Tuesday said the civic administration has failed in providing necessary medical facilities to citizens.

21 April 2021, 11:02 AM Virtual assistant Alexa can now help customers find and connect with nearby vaccination sites, starting with the US. In addition to helping customers find their local vaccination site, Alexa can also answer questions about vaccine availability and eligibility requirements in more than 85 countries.

21 April 2021, 11:02 AM Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to inoculate over 99,27,150 people, including healthcare and frontline workers and people above the age of 45 years who have got their first dose of the vaccine, said an official statement.

21 April 2021, 10:38 AM Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal to hold a meeting at 11 am today. Issue of Oxygen supply, COVID cases and deaths to be taken up in the meet.

21 April 2021, 10:38 AM Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID guidelines: Tourist spots and cinema halls will be shut for one month from April 22 and night curfew will be extended by one hour with immediate effect in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as the archipelago is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, a notification said on Wednesday. Activities attracting large gatherings like light and sound shows at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island and Cellular Jail will remain suspended and beaches in all the three districts will remain out of bounds for visitors for four weeks from April 22.

21 April 2021, 10:30 AM COVID: 75% of the beds in Chennai have been occupied, according to the state health department`s report as the Covid cases continue to mount. Tamil Nadu has 79,808 cases with Chennai alone accounting for 28,005 cases on Tuesday evening.

21 April 2021, 10:25 AM Odisha reports 4,851 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Wednesday. The state has so far conducted 97,06,949 sample tests for COVID-19.

21 April 2021, 10:23 AM Delhi oxygen crisis: "10 tons of oxygen was supplied to LNJP Hospital last night. This supply is sufficient for the current situation," LNJP hospital officials said.

21 April 2021, 10:20 AM The Uttarakhand government has ordered closure of markets in urban areas barring shops dealing in essential commodities from 2 pm onwards and changing of the night curfew timing across the state from 9 pm to 7 pm.

21 April 2021, 10:19 AM India reported more than 2,000 deaths from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, the highest single-day tally for the country so far, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

21 April 2021, 10:18 AM Rajasthan: A COVID-19 patient died allegedly due to low O2 supply in NMHC, Kota. "We faced a 2-5 minute disturbance due to lack of cylinders resulting in the death of a woman. The amount of pressure to operate ventilator had gone down," said Nilesh Jain, Hospital Superintendent.

21 April 2021, 10:12 AM Delhi oxygen crisis: "4500 cubic metres of oxygen supplied by pvt vendor last night, 6000 cubic meters by Inox Air. Total requirement at present is 11,000 cubic meters. Supply should last till 9 am tomorrow. Indian Oxygen Ltd & Inox promised to refill tanks during day," said Sir Ganga Ram Hospital officials.

21 April 2021, 10:07 AM India reports 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases, 2,023 deaths and 1,67,457 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. Total cases: 1,56,16,130 Total recoveries: 1,32,76,039 Death toll: 1,82,553 Active cases: 21,57,538 Total vaccination: 13,01,19,310

21 April 2021, 10:06 AM Congress Gen Secy Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned, "... 1.1 mn Remdesivir injections exported in last 6 months. Today we face shortage. Govt exported 6 cr vaccines b/w Jan-March. During this time 3-4 cr Indians were vaccinated. Why were Indians not prioritised?"

21 April 2021, 10:04 AM Congress General Secy Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, says "This govt can speak to ISI. They're speaking to ISI in Dubai. Can't they talk to Opposition leaders? I don't think there's any Opposition leader who's not giving them constructive & positive suggestions..."

21 April 2021, 09:01 AM 3 employees of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), including 2 Junior Engineer Assistants (Production) & a Junior Technician (Production) have been abducted by unknown armed miscreants in the early hours of 21 April 2021. The abduction took place on a rig site of ONGC in Lakwa field of Sivasagar District in Assam. "The abducted employees were taken by the miscreants in an operational vehicle belonging to ONGC. Later, the vehicle was found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border. A complaint has been lodged by ONGC with the local police," said ONGC officials. "Higher officials of the State Police are on the site. Local administration has been informed about the incident and ONGC is in constant touch with the higher authorities," ONGC added.

21 April 2021, 08:19 AM Supreme Court: The apex court issues notice, "Matters shown in the final cause lists of miscellaneous matters & regular hearing matters for 22nd April and matters shown in the final lists of Registrar's Court and Chambers Matters for 22nd and 23rd April won't be taken up for hearing & the same stand adjourned." "Regular Courts and Registrars Courts shall not sit from 22nd April onwards till further orders and a separate circular is being issued with respect to the sitting of courts," it added.

21 April 2021, 08:17 AM Hathras: A criminal, with Rs 1 Lakh reward on his head, arrested in encounter earlier today. He was hospitalised after being injured. He was absconding since March 2021 after shooting dead a man who had filed a molestation case against him in 2018, in Sasni. His accomplice has also been arrested.

21 April 2021, 08:13 AM Amid a surge in COVID cases, call flow increases at Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services in Pune. "We take 9,000-10,000 calls per day, including COVID emergencies & others. Panic has increased now. Call flow revolves more around COVID," said Control Room Manager.

20 April 2021, 21:07 PM 'Dawai bhi kadai bhi' is the mantra to contain the spread of coronavirus: PM Modi

20 April 2021, 21:06 PM States should use lockdown as the last option, says PM Modi