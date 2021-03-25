LIVE: Political parties gear up as campaigning for phase 1 ends for West Bengal elections

25 March 2021, 11:29 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold public rallies in West Bengal today.
Schedule of Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah’s public rallies in West Bengal today.
25 March 2021, 11:26 AM
"NCP chief Sharad Pawar to campaign in West Bengal in support of Mamata Banerjee. He'll be on a three-day visit to the State from Apr 1, to hold various rallies, press conferences and meet Mamata Banerjee & TMC workers at Trinamool Bhavan," said Mahesh Tapase, Maharashtra NCP Chief spox.
25 March 2021, 11:23 AM
Maharashtra is at top of the country in the no. of COVID19 vaccine doses administered. We are also the first State to cross the 5 million doses benchmark: Dr Pradeep Vyas , Principal Secretary, Health.
25 March 2021, 11:22 AM
Till now 2,03,000 people fined for not wearing masks, Rs 4.06 crores collected in fine in Maharashtra, revealed PRO, Mumbai Police.
25 March 2021, 11:21 AM
India reported 53,476 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (25 March), taking the tally in the country to 1,17,87,534. The death toll increased by 251 to 1,60,692, according to the Health Ministry data. This is the biggest one-day rise in cases since 23 October and the highest in 2021.
