Live: Strong tremors jolt several states in north India after high-intensity earthquake hits Tajikistan, no casualty reported

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 13, 2021 - 06:55
Comments |

Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and NCR, along with Punjab, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. In Delhi, the magnitude was 4.2 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was Rajasthan's Alwar.

In Afghanistan, the magnitude was 7.5 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was Faizabad. In Tajikistan, the magnitude was 6.3 on the Richter scale. As per the National Center for Seismology, the tremors took place at 10.34 pm (IST) at a depth of 10 km and 35 km SSW of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Here are the live updates:

13 February 2021, 06:55 AM

Delhi Chief Minister tweeted with the news, saying, "Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety."

13 February 2021, 06:35 AM

The seismology department at first erroneously gave the epicentre as Amritsar and put the quake's depth at 19 km. It later sent a revised statement to confirm the quake was in Tajikistan. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the quake was 6.3. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property. (PTI)

13 February 2021, 00:31 AM

Punjab: People came out of their houses in Jalandhar as an earthquake hit several parts of the state.

13 February 2021, 00:18 AM

WATCH:

13 February 2021, 00:17 AM

Punjab: People come out of their houses in Amritsar following tremors in the state; visuals from Pawan Nagar area. A resident says, "The tremors were very strong". National Center for Seismology has ascertained that epicentre of the magnitude 6.3 earthquake was in Tajikistan.

13 February 2021, 00:14 AM

"At around 10:30 pm, I felt strong tremors. When I saw some people coming out of their houses in my neighbourhood, I realised that it was an earthquake," says a shopkeeper in Rajinder Nagar area of Delhi.

13 February 2021, 00:12 AM

Earthquake tremors were also felt in parts of Uttarakhand and Noida.

12 February 2021, 23:52 PM

No reports of any damage so far in Amritsar or other parts of Punjab following the earthquake. Top officials of Punjab Police and local administration are keeping a close watch on the situation: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh

12 February 2021, 23:45 PM

The massive jolts were also felt in four nations across the world--India, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

12 February 2021, 23:44 PM

The tremors were across eight states in India--Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, etc.

12 February 2021, 23:43 PM

The strong tremors were felt by the people in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir.

12 February 2021, 23:42 PM

So far there have been no reports of injuries to people or damage to properties.

12 February 2021, 23:41 PM

 Another quake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Tajikistan at 10:31 pm, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

12 February 2021, 23:40 PM

According to news agency ANI, "An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Amritsar, Punjab at 10.34 pm today."

