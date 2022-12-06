LIVE UPDATES | CBSE Class 10, 12 (ANYTIME) Datesheet 2023: CBSE Board Exam time table to be RELEASED SHORTLY at cbse.nic.in- Check latest updates here
The 2023 CBSE board exam will start on February 15th. The CBSE date sheet for the 2022-23 session includes topic names, CBSE exam dates 2023, exam durations, and crucial instructions for applicants.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 LIVE: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 on DEC 9 2022. The CBSE date sheet for classes 10 and 12 will be available online at the CBSE website. Students can view the CBSE class 10 and class 12 timetables for 2023 via cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, respectively. The board will administer the CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams during the current academic year 2022–2023 in a single term. The 2023 CBSE board exam will start on February 15th. The CBSE date sheet for the 2022-23 session includes topic names, CBSE exam dates 2023, exam durations, and crucial instructions for applicants.
The CBSE datesheet 2023 may be downloaded by students who plan to sit for the CBSE board examinations in 2022–2023 from the official website. The CBSE 10th class date sheet 2023 and the CBSE 12th class date sheet 2023 are expected to be released by the CBSE on the same day via the official website, cbse.gov.in. Over 34 lakh students have reportedly registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023. About 18 lakh of these students are in Class 10, while another 16 lakh are in Class 12. The board has already revealed the tentative procedures and schedules for the practical exams for schools with winter schedules. The connected schools finalised and submitted the LOC, or list of candidates, to the board in the month of July itself.
CBSE Board Exam Datesheet 2023: Last date to correct data TODAY
As per the official notice, no request for any correction will be accepted thereafter and data finalized will be used for issuing Admit Cards, conduct of examinations and for providing passing documents. Also, complete change of name of candidate will not be permitted. Only correction will be allowed.
CBSE seeks participation of students in Pariksha Pe Charcha
Ahead of board exams, CBSE has asked students to participate in PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023.
CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam dates 2023: Sample papers and more
To help students prepare for the upcoming board exams, CBSE has published Class 10, Class 12 sample question papers and question banks. Students can download these from cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE board exam 2023: Date Sheet releasing soon
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CBSE 2023 board exam from February 15, 2023. The detailed datasheet will be released soon.
CBSE board exam 2023 begins in February
CBSE has announced that 2023 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin in mid-February. More information awaited.
CBSE Board Exam Datesheet 2023: How to download
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
Click on CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page.
A new PDF file will open.
Check the exam dates and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need
CBSE Class 10 12 Exam Dates 2023: Exams only once
This year, CBSE Board Exams 2023 will be conducted only once, and not two times like last year due to COVID.
