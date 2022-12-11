LIVE UPDATES | CBSE Class 10, 12 (TOMORROW) Datesheet 2023: CBSE Board Exam time table to be RELEASED TOMORROW, Dec 12 at cbse.nic.in- Check latest updates here
CBSE Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 datesheet will be released soon, scroll down for latest updates on datesheet, admit card.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 LIVE: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 on DEC 12 2022. The CBSE date sheet for classes 10 and 12 will be available online at the CBSE website. Students can view the CBSE class 10 and class 12 timetables for 2023 via cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, respectively. The board will administer the CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams during the current academic year 2022–2023 in a single term. The 2023 CBSE board exam will start on February 15th. The CBSE date sheet for the 2022-23 session includes topic names, CBSE exam dates 2023, exam durations, and crucial instructions for applicants.
The CBSE datesheet 2023 may be downloaded by students who plan to sit for the CBSE board examinations in 2022–2023 from the official website. The CBSE 10th class date sheet 2023 and the CBSE 12th class date sheet 2023 are expected to be released by the CBSE on the same day via the official website, cbse.gov.in. Over 34 lakh students have reportedly registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023. About 18 lakh of these students are in Class 10, while another 16 lakh are in Class 12. The board has already revealed the tentative procedures and schedules for the practical exams for schools with winter schedules. The connected schools finalised and submitted the LOC, or list of candidates, to the board in the month of July itself.
CBSE Board Exams 2023 will be conducted only once, and not two times like last year due to COVID19. The latest updates on exam dates, datesheet, practical exams, admit card and other details can be checked below.
CBSE Board 2023 exam: Circular has been released by the board
A circular has been released by the Board to assist the school in smooth conduct of practical/project/ internal assesment and conduct of theory examination.
CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: EXTRA TIME
In addition to the time for writing answers, which is 3 hours for most papers, CBSE board exam students get 15 minutes extra to read question paper and instructions. They are not allowed to attempt the paper during this time.
CBSE Board Exam LIVE 2023: Practical exams to maintain COVID protocols
The schools conducting Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessments shall ensure that all instructions of the Central/State Governments, Local Bodies, and other Statutory Organizations related to the COVID pandemic are observed to the full extent.
To avoid crowding and social distancing, the schools may consider splitting the group/batch of students into sub-groups of 10 students each. The first group of 10 students may attend the lab work while the other may do pen & paperwork and viceversa.
CBSE Datesheet Class 10, 12 LIVE
CBSE Datesheet Class 10, 12 will be out soon, as per reports CBSE Datesheet will likely be released tomorrow, DEC 12.
CBSE Class 10 12 Exam Dates 2023: New update on practical exams
CBSE Class 10 12 Exam Dates 2023 will be conducted in February 2023. A new notice has been released regarding conduct of Class 10, 12 practical exams by the Board for all the schools affiliated to the Board.
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Date: Begins February 15
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Date is February 15, 2023. The examination will begin on February 15, 2023 at various exam centres across the country and abroad.
CBSE Class 10 Exam Date 2023-23: How to download date sheet
Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
Click on CBSE Datesheet Class 12 2023 link available on the home page.
A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
