LIVE UPDATES | CBSE Class 10, 12 (TOMORROW) Datesheet 2023: CBSE Board Exam time table to be RELEASED on THIS DATE at cbse.nic.in- Check latest updates here

The CBSE date sheet for the 2022-23 session includes topic names, CBSE exam dates 2023, exam durations, and crucial instructions for applicants.

LIVE Blog

CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 LIVE: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 in the first week of DEC 2022. The CBSE date sheet for classes 10 and 12 will be available online at the CBSE website. Students can view the CBSE class 10 and class 12 timetables for 2023 via cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, respectively. The board will administer the CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams during the current academic year 2022–2023 in a single term. The 2023 CBSE board exam will start on February 15th. The CBSE date sheet for the 2022-23 session includes topic names, CBSE exam dates 2023, exam durations, and crucial instructions for applicants. 

Check the Latest and Live updates on JEE Mains exam dates in 2023

The CBSE datesheet 2023 may be downloaded by students who plan to sit for the CBSE board examinations in 2022–2023 from the official website. The CBSE 10th class date sheet 2023 and the CBSE 12th class date sheet 2023 are expected to be released by the CBSE on the same day via the official website, cbse.gov.in. Over 34 lakh students have reportedly registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023. About 18 lakh of these students are in Class 10, while another 16 lakh are in Class 12. The board has already revealed the tentative procedures and schedules for the practical exams for schools with winter schedules. The connected schools finalised and submitted the LOC, or list of candidates, to the board in the month of July itself.

Stay Tuned for live and latest updates on CBSE Board Datesheet 2023

03 December 2022
10:21 AM

CBSE 10th 12th Exams datasheet 2023: How to check

Visit the official websites at cbse.gov.in, cbseacademic.nic.in

Click on 10th, 12th exam 2023 schedule link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download 10th, 12th exam datasheet, take a print out for further reference.

10:20 AM

CBSE board exam date sheet 2022: Login credentials

No credentials are required to download CBSE 10, 12 date sheets. It will be available as PDF files and can be downloaded withouth logging in. 

10:19 AM

CBSE Board 2023: Exam to be held in mid Feb

Board exams would be held in mid-February of the following year, according to CBSE.

