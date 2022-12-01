topStoriesenglish
LIVE UPDATES | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Ahmedabad residents give PM Modi warm welcome during his 'Pushpanjali Yatra'

According to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), this mega show will cover more than 50 km starting from the Naroda Gam and ending at Gandhinagar South constituency.

Ahmedabad: After a gap of two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again return to the Gujarat election campaign trail and this time with a three-hour-long mega roadshow spanning across 16 assembly constituencies for the second phase of State Assembly elections. Meanwhile, India assumed the presidency of the G-20 grouping, the premier forum for international economic cooperation. On the occasion, 100 monuments including UNESCO world heritage sites bearing the G-20 logo will be illuminated for seven days from December 1 to 7 including Srinagar’s Shankaracharya temple to Delhi’s Red Fort to Thanjavur’s Great living Chola temple. 

01 December 2022
18:06 PM

PM Modi Ahmedabad Roadshow LIVE

PM Modi garlands the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and pays tribute to the 'Iron Man of India'.

17:51 PM

PM Modi Roadshow LIVE

PM Modi gets warm welcome in Ahmedabad as people throng streets, residents of Ahmedabad have flocked to the streets to see PM Modi's roadshow.

17:26 PM

PM Modi Begins Roadshow In Ahmedabad
 

16:37 PM

PM Modi Ahmedabad Roadshow Live

The roadshow will pass through various parts of the city including Hirawadi, Hatkeshwar, Maninagar, Danilimda, Jivraj Park, Ghatlodia, Naranpura and Sabarmati. It will cover 13 seats of Ahmedabad city as well as Gandhinagar-South, the release said. 

16:33 PM

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and his wife cast their votes at a polling booth in Navsari, in the first phase of #GujaratAssemblyPolls
 

16:32 PM

PM Modi to hold 50 km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad today

After a gap of two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again return to the Gujarat election campaign trail and this time with a three-hour-long mega roadshow spanning across 16 assembly constituencies for the second phase of State Assembly elections.

