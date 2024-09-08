Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Elections 2024: Former Haryana Minister Bachan Singh Arya Resigns From BJP

Haryana, J&K Elections 2024 Live Updates: While Haryana and J&K are gearing up for their upcoming assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has released a notification prohibiting the publication of exit polls for the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections. The restriction will be in place from 7 am on September 18 until 6:30 pm on October 5. Additionally, no election-related content, including opinion polls or survey results, may be broadcast in the 48-hour period before voting concludes.

Haryana's voting is set for October 5 and Jammu & Kashmir will hold its elections in three phases starting September 18. This election marks the first in Jammu & Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370.