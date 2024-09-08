Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Elections 2024: Former Haryana Minister Bachan Singh Arya Resigns From BJP
Haryana, J&K Elections 2024 Live Updates: While Haryana and J&K are gearing up for their upcoming assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has released a notification prohibiting the publication of exit polls for the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections. The restriction will be in place from 7 am on September 18 until 6:30 pm on October 5. Additionally, no election-related content, including opinion polls or survey results, may be broadcast in the 48-hour period before voting concludes.
Haryana's voting is set for October 5 and Jammu & Kashmir will hold its elections in three phases starting September 18. This election marks the first in Jammu & Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370.
Haryana, J&K Elections 2024 Live Updates: In a significant blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Haryana minister and party leader Bachan Singh Arya has resigned ahead of the upcoming 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. Arya, who hails from Safidon in Jind, stepped down after being left out of the party’s first candidate list. The BJP has instead fielded former Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA Ramkumar Gautam from the Safidon constituency. Arya’s resignation comes as the party finalizes its strategy for the elections.