Live updates: PM Modi to address the nation over Chandrayaan-2 from ISRO Centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: PM Narendra Modi will address the nation from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Control Centre at 8 am on Saturday, after ISRO lost contact with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander.

The ISRO from its Twitter handled informed, "Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from ISRO Control Centre today (September 07, 2019) at 0800 hrs IST."

Early on Saturday morning, PM Modi took to Twitter to inform that he would be interacting with the scientists at the ISRO at 8 am.

Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander was just 2.1 kilometres away from making history when it lost contact with the ISRO's Mission Control Centre. The descent progressed smoothly for 13 minutes before Vikram started to deviate from its planned path and about 12 seconds before the touch down on Moon's surface. The space agency is analysing the data to extract more details about the development.

Here are the live updates: