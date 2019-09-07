Live updates: PM Modi to address the nation over Chandrayaan-2 from ISRO Centre in Bengaluru

7 September 2019, 07:45 AM
Early morning on Saturday, PM Modi said that he would be interacting with space scientists at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru at 8 am.
At 8 AM this morning, I would be interacting with our hardworking space scientists at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2019
7 September 2019, 07:42 AM
PM Modi will address the nation at around 8 am on Saturday morning, ISRO informed. "Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from ISRO Control Centre today (September 07, 2019) at 0800 hrs IST," ISRO said in a tweet.
#ISRO
Honorable Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi will address the nation from ISRO Control Centre today (September 07, 2019) at 0800 hrs IST.@PMOIndia @narendramodi
— ISRO (@isro) September 6, 2019
7 September 2019, 07:41 AM
Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander was just 2.1 kilometres away from making history when it lost contact with the ISRO's Mission Control Centre. The descent progressed smoothly for 13 minutes before Vikram started to deviate from its planned path and about 12 seconds before the touch down on Moon's surface. The contact lost was confirmed by ISRO Chairman K Sivan.