close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live updates: PM Modi to address the nation over Chandrayaan-2 from ISRO Centre in Bengaluru

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Control Centre at 8 am on Saturday, after ISRO lost contact with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 7, 2019 - 07:45
Comments |

Bengaluru: PM Narendra Modi will address the nation from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Control Centre at 8 am on Saturday, after ISRO lost contact with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander.

The ISRO from its Twitter handled informed, "Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from ISRO Control Centre today (September 07, 2019) at 0800 hrs IST."

Early on Saturday morning, PM Modi took to Twitter to inform that he would be interacting with the scientists at the ISRO at 8 am.

Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander was just 2.1 kilometres away from making history when it lost contact with the ISRO's Mission Control Centre. The descent progressed smoothly for 13 minutes before Vikram started to deviate from its planned path and about 12 seconds before the touch down on Moon's surface. The space agency is analysing the data to extract more details about the development. 

Here are the live updates:

ISRO loses contact with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram LanderBe courageous, our journey will continue: PM Modi tells ISRODon't lose hope: India after ISRO loses contact with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander

7 September 2019, 07:45 AM

Early morning on Saturday, PM Modi said that he would be interacting with space scientists at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru at 8 am.

7 September 2019, 07:42 AM

PM Modi will address the nation at around 8 am on Saturday morning, ISRO informed. "Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from ISRO Control Centre today (September 07, 2019) at 0800 hrs IST," ISRO said in a tweet.

7 September 2019, 07:41 AM

Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander was just 2.1 kilometres away from making history when it lost contact with the ISRO's Mission Control Centre. The descent progressed smoothly for 13 minutes before Vikram started to deviate from its planned path and about 12 seconds before the touch down on Moon's surface. The contact lost was confirmed by ISRO Chairman K Sivan.

Must Watch

PT21M47S

ISRO loses contact with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander