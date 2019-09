Live updates: Indian envoy reaches unknown location to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav

A day after Pakistan offered India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, India on Monday accepted Pakistan's offer. India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia will meet Jadhav for approximately two hours. Incidentally, India has been seeking consular access for him for the last three years.

A source said, "We hope that Pakistan will ensure the right atmosphere so that the meeting is free, fair, meaningful and effective in keeping with the letter and spirit of the ICJ orders."

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: What is consular access?

Jadhav, 49, was kidnapped from Balochistan by Pakistani security forces on March 2016, on false allegations that he was an Indian spy. India's multiple requests for consular access had been rejected by Pakistan for which the ICJ held the country guilty of violating the Vienna Convention.

