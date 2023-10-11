trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673654
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result TODAY 11-10-2023: Dear Indus, Hill, Pelican 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw Result OUT Shortly- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 11-09-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM, DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Nagaland weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down to check winners list.

Nagaland State Lottery Result 2023 LIVE
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 11-10-2023 Wednesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR INDUS MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR HILL EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR PELICAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Wednesday 11.10.2023 Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 11-10-2023 Wednesday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result 11-10-2023 October

Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023

11 October 2023
00:37 AM

Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR Indus Result 11.10.2023

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com

Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

Step 3: Find Dear INDUS and Draw Date: 11.10.2023.

Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

00:34 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 11-10-2023 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

