LIVE Updates | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today: DEAR GODAVARI 1 PM Tuesday Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 23-05-2023 Tuesday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING", "DEAR WAVE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR GOOSE NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Today (23 May 2023) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Tuesday Result May 23-05-2023

Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED