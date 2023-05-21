LIVE Updates | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today: DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Super Sunday Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 21-05-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
- The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis.
- Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English.
- In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal.
Trending Photos
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 21-05-2023 Sunday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING", "DEAR SEA EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Check Nagaland Lottery Result Today (21 May 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sunday Result May 21-05-2023
Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023
DEAR RIVER SATURDAY 6 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 92B 09300
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Cons.Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 09300
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 10002 33572 46991 51753 52344
65725 69335 79536 85216 94711
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 2930 2984 4722 5170 5896
6186 6896 7566 7849 8053
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 2960 3441 4650 4699 4736
6287 6347 8002 8533 9158
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0069 0210 0347 0379 0402 0620 0681 0703 0867 0998
1044 1065 1086 1139 1162 1431 1499 1516 1691 1744
1881 1964 1982 1991 2015 2039 2084 2270 2282 2382
2405 2553 2580 2691 2819 2870 2873 2880 3056 3297
3333 3489 3766 3852 3976 4287 4297 4307 4384 4399
4794 4812 5075 5077 5089 5190 5335 5363 5547 5581
5598 5694 5901 6071 6147 6237 6373 6570 6586 6605
6703 6748 7019 7094 7477 7480 7544 7626 7680 8013
8237 8243 8382 8398 8668 8747 8848 8866 9062 9223
9258 9259 9301 9331 9342 9425 9457 9609 9848 9947
DEAR NARMADA SATURDAY 1 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 81C 83975
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – KUNDU LOTTERY AGENCY – WB
Cons.Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 83975
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 20624 36347 60377 62779 66039
71582 73588 81550 86042 99889
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0831 1078 1659 2593 5374
5702 6239 7769 8626 8747
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 0480 1182 1975 3006 4036
5739 6827 8313 8967 9967
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0009 0122 0185 0206 0212 0376 0456 0598 0903 0916
0976 1033 1080 1133 1139 1229 1235 1324 1327 1545
1548 1836 2039 2042 2046 2200 2259 2277 2391 2425
2566 2581 2649 2817 3007 3020 3038 3080 3184 3238
3268 3291 3704 3723 3925 4427 4573 4581 4702 4827
5177 5226 5480 5615 5834 5961 6127 6148 6199 6247
6312 6319 6424 6455 6482 6588 6607 7010 7138 7379
7403 7647 7654 7672 8100 8261 8433 8728 8782 8831
8870 8962 8974 8981 9036 9066 9089 9224 9238 9298
9318 9347 9467 9703 9725 9738 9781 9829 9929 9988
Nagaland Lottery Result 21.05.2023: How To Download
The ticket buyers are requested to follow the below steps to check the Nagaland lottery result today. These steps will help you to find the correct result on time.
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at Nagalandlotteries.com
Step 2: Click the Today Lottery Result Option.
Step 3: Find “Nagaland Lottery Result "21.05.2023"
Step 4: Click the Today Nagaland State Lottery Result View link.
Step 5: Match your lottery number
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 21.05.2023
3 results are released by the Nagaland State Lottery each day. The first is the Nagaland State Lottery, which is held at 1 o'clock, and whose results are posted on the page at about 1:12 o'clock. Many people follow the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result on May 21, 2023 at 1pm, 6pm, and 8pm. Due to the combination of the lottery sambad morning, sikkim state lottery result at 1pm, and dhankesari lottery sambad result at 1pm, many people come to the lottery sambad result at 1pm. Your search stops here because this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website
Nagaland Dear Lottery Saturday Result May 20-05-2023
Nagaland DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 81C 83975
Nagaland DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 92B 09300
Nagaland DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 40L 56330