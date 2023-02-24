Live Updates | NEET PG 2023: Supreme Court To Hear Postponement Plea TODAY, 24 Feb, Will Exams Be Postponed? Check Latest Updates

NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET PG 2023 postponement hearing is scheduled this week and it will likely be held today. Medical aspirants are demanding that the NEET PG 2023 exam date should be postponed by 2-3 months. A plea has been filed to the Supreme Court. As of now, NEET PG 2023 is scheduled to be held on March 5, 2023. Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha that the NEET PG 2023 exam will not be postponed.

Supreme Court of India will be hearing the case regarding the NEET PG 2023 Postponement soon. As per latest input, the matter is likely to be listed today, February 24, 2023, for an urgent hearing in the apex court.

Last 2 tweets Deleted bcos…



Whatever I said is correct & shall work for MY JUNIORS.

Supreme court is last hope.

Supreme Court hearing is on friday.(tentative)

NMC is not vry positive.

Shall try to persue @NMC_IND,

However @mansukhmandviya Sir can tk a firm stand. So pls do — Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) February 21, 2023

Based on the case status of the NEET PG 2023 postponement petition, the matter has been listed for hearing on March 3, 2023. However, considering the NEET PG Exam is scheduled for March 5, 2023, the Supreme Court may list the matter as an urgent hearing.

According to the doctors' associations, if the NEET PG 2023 exam date is postponed, candidates will have enough time to study for the test. Dr. Manish Jangra, Founder of FAIMA, who went to meet the Minister, said that he was trying his best to effect the postponement. Apart from the NEET PG 2023 postponement, the doctors are also demanding a revision of the internship deadline as many interns remain ineligible.