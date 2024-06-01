Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7: PM Modi To Contest Among 904 Candidates In Last Leg Of Polls
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7: With the world's largest polling marathon drawing to a close on Saturday, all eyes will be on results to be declared on June 4.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The elections, held in seven phases, from April 19 saw people exercising their democratic rights even as temperatures rose in peak summer. Now as we inch close the final phase, over 10.06 crore electors will be exercising their franchise across nearly 1.09 lakh polling stations. Around 10.9 lakh polling officials on duty will ensure smooth polls. Of the 10.06 crore electors, about 5.24 crore are male, 4.82 crore are female and 3,574 electors belong to the third gender.
The prominent contenders include Prime Minister Modi, Ajay Rai, the chief of UP Congress, Anurag Thakur, the Information and Broadcasting minister, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, and Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
With the world's largest polling marathon deerawing to a close on Saturday, all eyes will be on results to be declared on June 4. The Election Commission made special efforts to ensure large participation of people in the elections.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: UP CM Yogi Casts Vote In Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote at a polling booth in Gorakhnath, Gorakhpur. The Gorakhpur seat sees a contest amid BJP's Ravi Kishan, SP's Kajal Nishad and BSP's Javed Ashraf.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: AAP MP Raghav Chadha Flaunts Inked Finger
AAP MP Raghav Chadha shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Lakhnaur, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar under the Anandpur Sahib constituency, for the seventh phase of
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Urges Voters To Vote
On the seventh phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 , BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad says, "I appeal to the people of Patna to come in large numbers at the booths and cast their votes. This is your democratic right. I have full faith that the people of Patna want to elect PM Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time. They want a stable government...People are showering their blessings..."
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP President Nadda Offers Prayers
BJP national president JP Nadda along with his wife Mallika Nadda offer prayers at a temple near his residence, in Bilaspur, ahead of casting their votes in the seventh phase of #LokSabhaElections2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Punjab Gears Up To Vote In Phase 7 Polls
Girls perform Gidda at a polling booth in Mohali and urge eligible voters to cast their vote. All 13 Parliamentary constituencies of the state are going to polls today.