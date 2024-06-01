Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2753911
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7: PM Modi To Contest Among 904 Candidates In Last Leg Of Polls

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7: With the world's largest polling marathon drawing to a close on Saturday, all eyes will be on results to be declared on June 4. 

 

Written By Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 07:14 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The elections, held in seven phases, from April 19 saw people exercising their democratic rights even as temperatures rose in peak summer. Now as we inch close the final phase, over 10.06 crore electors will be exercising their franchise across nearly 1.09 lakh polling stations. Around 10.9 lakh polling officials on duty will ensure smooth polls. Of the 10.06 crore electors, about 5.24 crore are male, 4.82 crore are female and 3,574 electors belong to the third gender. 

The prominent contenders include Prime Minister Modi, Ajay Rai, the chief of UP Congress, Anurag Thakur, the Information and Broadcasting minister, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, and Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

With the world's largest polling marathon deerawing to a close on Saturday, all eyes will be on results to be declared on June 4. The Election Commission made special efforts to ensure large participation of people in the elections. 

Stay Tuned For Live Updates

01 June 2024
07:12 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: UP CM Yogi Casts Vote In Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote at a polling booth in Gorakhnath, Gorakhpur. The Gorakhpur seat sees a contest amid BJP's Ravi Kishan, SP's Kajal Nishad and BSP's Javed Ashraf.

07:01 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: AAP MP Raghav Chadha Flaunts Inked Finger 

AAP MP Raghav Chadha shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Lakhnaur, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar under the Anandpur Sahib constituency, for the seventh phase of

06:56 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Urges Voters To Vote 

On the seventh phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 , BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad says, "I appeal to the people of Patna to come in large numbers at the booths and cast their votes. This is your democratic right. I have full faith that the people of Patna want to elect PM Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time. They want a stable government...People are showering their blessings..."

06:46 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP President Nadda Offers Prayers 

BJP national president JP Nadda along with his wife Mallika Nadda offer prayers at a temple near his residence, in Bilaspur, ahead of casting their votes in the seventh phase of #LokSabhaElections2024

06:35 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Punjab Gears Up To Vote In Phase 7 Polls 

Girls perform Gidda at a polling booth in Mohali and urge eligible voters to cast their vote. All 13 Parliamentary constituencies of the state are going to polls today.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Politics on water crisis in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the severity of heatwave decrease?
DNA Video
DNA: Value of Rs 10 note is Rs 6.90 lakh!
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim Women busy in opening 'accounts'!
DNA Video
DNA: Big news for health insurance people
DNA Video
DNA: Will result 'change' due to Modi's efforts?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Recognized' cancer hospital..in 'hut'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Analysis' of last phase of voting
DNA Video
DNA: What is the secret of China's 'Dinosaur Mountain'?
DNA Video
DNA: 2 killed, as SUV in convoy of Brij Bhushan’s son Karan Bhushan hits bike