Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7: PM Modi To Contest Among 904 Candidates In Last Leg Of Polls

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The elections, held in seven phases, from April 19 saw people exercising their democratic rights even as temperatures rose in peak summer. Now as we inch close the final phase, over 10.06 crore electors will be exercising their franchise across nearly 1.09 lakh polling stations. Around 10.9 lakh polling officials on duty will ensure smooth polls. Of the 10.06 crore electors, about 5.24 crore are male, 4.82 crore are female and 3,574 electors belong to the third gender.

The prominent contenders include Prime Minister Modi, Ajay Rai, the chief of UP Congress, Anurag Thakur, the Information and Broadcasting minister, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, and Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

With the world's largest polling marathon deerawing to a close on Saturday, all eyes will be on results to be declared on June 4. The Election Commission made special efforts to ensure large participation of people in the elections.