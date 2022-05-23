हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Modi Japan Visit Live: Modi urges Japense youth to visit India at least once

PM Narendra Modi Japan Visit Quad Summit 2022 Live: Besides PM Modi, the Quad Summit in Tokyo on May 24, will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and Australian prime minister-elect Anthony Albanese.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 23, 2022 - 18:40
Prime Minister Modi is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. He will also hold separate bilateral meetings with the Quad leaders on the sidelines of the summit. Earlier today, the Indian prime minister participated in a roundtable conference with Japanese business leaders in Tokyo and interacted with top executives & CEOs from over 30 Japanese companies. Apprised the Japanese business leaders of the recent reforms undertaken by India to improve the ease of doing business, and invited them to ‘Make in India for the World’. PM Modi also attended the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework event on his first day in Tokyo.

Besides Modi, the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24 will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and Australian prime minister-elect Anthony Albanese.

WATCH: 'Jai Shri Ram' in Tokyo: PM Modi receives grand welcome from Indians in Japan

Later in the day, PM Modi also addressed the Indian Diaspora in Japan that gave him a grand welcome amid chants of Modi-Modi and Jai Shri Ram. Addressing the Indians and people of Japan Modi said that he receives immense love whenever he visits Japan and applauded the Indians for their love for their culture despite staying abroad for years.

 India and Japan are "natural partners" and Japanese investments have played an important role in India's development journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday..

Follow the live updates of PM Modi's visit to Japan below:

23 May 2022, 18:39 PM

PM Modi urges Japanese youth to visit India at least once

 Noting that India is as much optimistic about the technology-led and talent-led future as it is proud of its achievements of the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled Swami Vivekanand`s admiration for Japan and urged Japanese youth should visit India at least once. Addressing an Indian community programme here, the Prime Minister said that people-led governance in India today is constantly increasing the faith of people in a democracy

23 May 2022, 18:00 PM

Indians dress up in cultural outfits to meet PM Modi in Tokyo

"I've worn a Maharashtrian turban called 'Pheta' today, usually worn in celebrations, as Modi Ji will like seeing us in our culture, considering how he promotes Hinduism and his culture in the world," said a member of the Indian diaspora after interacting with PM Modi in Tokyo, Japan.

23 May 2022, 17:47 PM

Main patthar pe lakeer karta hoon: PM Modi in Tokyo- WATCH

Because of the teachings I have got in my life, I have developed a habit that "Mujhe makhan par lakeer karne mein maza nahi aata hain, main patthar par lakeer karta hoon," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the Indian diaspora in Tokyo.

