PM Modi urges Japanese youth to visit India at least once
Noting that India is as much optimistic about the technology-led and talent-led future as it is proud of its achievements of the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled Swami Vivekanand`s admiration for Japan and urged Japanese youth should visit India at least once. Addressing an Indian community programme here, the Prime Minister said that people-led governance in India today is constantly increasing the faith of people in a democracy
Indians dress up in cultural outfits to meet PM Modi in Tokyo
"I've worn a Maharashtrian turban called 'Pheta' today, usually worn in celebrations, as Modi Ji will like seeing us in our culture, considering how he promotes Hinduism and his culture in the world," said a member of the Indian diaspora after interacting with PM Modi in Tokyo, Japan.
Main patthar pe lakeer karta hoon: PM Modi in Tokyo- WATCH
Because of the teachings I have got in my life, I have developed a habit that "Mujhe makhan par lakeer karne mein maza nahi aata hain, main patthar par lakeer karta hoon," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the Indian diaspora in Tokyo.
