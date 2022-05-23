Prime Minister Modi is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. He will also hold separate bilateral meetings with the Quad leaders on the sidelines of the summit. Earlier today, the Indian prime minister participated in a roundtable conference with Japanese business leaders in Tokyo and interacted with top executives & CEOs from over 30 Japanese companies. Apprised the Japanese business leaders of the recent reforms undertaken by India to improve the ease of doing business, and invited them to ‘Make in India for the World’. PM Modi also attended the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework event on his first day in Tokyo.

Besides Modi, the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24 will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and Australian prime minister-elect Anthony Albanese.

Later in the day, PM Modi also addressed the Indian Diaspora in Japan that gave him a grand welcome amid chants of Modi-Modi and Jai Shri Ram. Addressing the Indians and people of Japan Modi said that he receives immense love whenever he visits Japan and applauded the Indians for their love for their culture despite staying abroad for years.

India and Japan are "natural partners" and Japanese investments have played an important role in India's development journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday..

Follow the live updates of PM Modi's visit to Japan below: