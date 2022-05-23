Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Japan’s Tokyo to take part in the Quad 2022 Summit and dialogue with other global leaders, was welcomed with the chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Modi Modi’ by the Indian Diaspora in Japan. Video released by news agency ANI shows Indians chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as PM Modi makes his way into the hall to address the community. Addressing the Indians and people of Japan Modi said that he receives immense love whenever he visits Japan and applauded the Indians for their love for their culture despite staying abroad for years, reported ANI. “Whenever I come to Japan, I get extreme love from the people here. Some of you have been staying in Japan for yrs & have adapted to the culture of this country. Still, the dedication toward Indian culture & language is ever-growing,” PM Modi said interacting with the Indian diaspora in Tokyo.

#WATCH | With chants of "Modi Modi & Jai Shri Ram," PM Modi was welcomed by the Indian diaspora in Tokyo, Japan pic.twitter.com/vPw714TWpm — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

“We Indians get attached to our 'Karmbhoomi' with all our hearts but the love for our 'Matribhoomi' never fades away. We cannot stay away from our motherland. This is one of our biggest strengths,’ the Indian Prime Minister added.

Talking about India-Japan relations, PM Modi said Tokyo played an important part in India's development journey and is its natural partner. "India and Japan are natural partners. Japan has played an important role in India's development journey. Our relationship with Japan is of intimacy, spirituality, cooperation and belonging." ANI quoted Modi as saying.

"Today's world needs a lot to follow the path shown by Lord Buddha. This is the way to save humanity from all the challenges facing the world today, be it violence, anarchy, terrorism or climate change," Modi added.

Prime Minister Modi is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. He will also hold separate bilateral meetings with the Quad leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Besides Modi, the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24 will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and Australian prime minister-elect Anthony Albanese