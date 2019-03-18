Live updates: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on 3-day 'Ganga-yatra' in Uttar Pradesh

18 March 2019, 11:33 AM
Ahead of her three-day poll campaign, Priyanka on Sunday wrote an open letter addressed to the people of Uttar Pradesh and vowed to change the face of politics.
18 March 2019, 11:23 AM
Priyanka also visited the Swaraj Bhavan Children National Institute where she was seen interacting and playing with young kids.
18 March 2019, 11:18 AM
Priyanka also offered prayers at the Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj. The temple has an underground pit where a huge statue of Lord Hanuman is present in a lying position with one of its side half immersed in water. The legend goes that Hanuman rested here after burning Lanka.
Congress General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/3OUNPRY7sl
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 18, 2019
18 March 2019, 11:16 AM
Before going on a boat ride, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered prayers at the Triveni Sangam ghat in Prayagraj.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Triveni Sangam, to start 3-day long 'Ganga-yatra' from Chhatnag in Prayagraj to Assi Ghat in Varanasi, today. pic.twitter.com/A6gjtbod33
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 18, 2019