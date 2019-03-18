Live updates: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on 3-day 'Ganga-yatra' in Uttar Pradesh

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi began her three-day-long Lok Sabha poll campaign from Prayagraj on Monday. During her tour, she will cover four districts of the state - Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Varanasi. Her journey will conclude at Varanasi's Assi Ghat and Dashashwamedh ghat on Wednesday evening.

She will undertake the 140-kilometre-route on foot, in car, and through steamer boats with an aim to widen the reach of the Congress in the area. Posters of the Priyanka and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi have been put up across the districts that she will be covering.

She reached Prayagraj late on Sunday night after holding meetings with party leaders in Lucknow. She will be offering prayers at the Sangam ghat. She is also likely to visit the Hanuman mandir and Akshay vat to pay obeisance. Throughout her trip, she will be interacting with people and try to know the pulse of the state. She will also be meeting the family of Pulwama attack martyr Mahesh Yadav in Allahabad.