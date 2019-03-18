हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live updates: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on 3-day 'Ganga-yatra' in Uttar Pradesh

She will undertake the 140-kilometre-route on foot, in car, and through steamer boats with an aim to widen the reach of the Congress in the area. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, March 18, 2019 - 11:35
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi began her three-day-long Lok Sabha poll campaign from Prayagraj on Monday. During her tour, she will cover four districts of the state - Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Varanasi. Her journey will conclude at Varanasi's Assi Ghat and Dashashwamedh ghat on Wednesday evening.

She will undertake the 140-kilometre-route on foot, in car, and through steamer boats with an aim to widen the reach of the Congress in the area. Posters of the Priyanka and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi have been put up across the districts that she will be covering.

She reached Prayagraj late on Sunday night after holding meetings with party leaders in Lucknow. She will be offering prayers at the Sangam ghat. She is also likely to visit the Hanuman mandir and Akshay vat to pay obeisance. Throughout her trip, she will be interacting with people and try to know the pulse of the state. She will also be meeting the family of Pulwama attack martyr Mahesh Yadav in Allahabad.

18 March 2019, 11:33 AM

Ahead of her three-day poll campaign, Priyanka on Sunday wrote an open letter addressed to the people of Uttar Pradesh and vowed to change the face of politics. 

18 March 2019, 11:23 AM

Priyanka also visited the Swaraj Bhavan Children National Institute where she was seen interacting and playing with young kids.

18 March 2019, 11:18 AM

Priyanka also offered prayers at the Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj. The temple has an underground pit where a huge statue of Lord Hanuman is present in a lying position with one of its side half immersed in water. The legend goes that Hanuman rested here after burning Lanka. 

18 March 2019, 11:16 AM

Before going on a boat ride, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered prayers at the Triveni Sangam ghat in Prayagraj.

