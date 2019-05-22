close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Lok Sabha election 2019 results live updates

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election 2019, in which over 8,000 candidates were in the fray for 542 seats, will begin at 8.00 AM on May 23 and results are expected only by late evening due to tallying of voter-verified paper audit trail slips with EVM count for the first time. Nearly 67.11 per cent of the 90.99 crore electors had cast their vote in the seven-phase elections. This is the highest ever voter turnout in Indian parliamentarian elections. This is for the first time in a Lok Sabha election that results of voting machines will be matched with slips generated by paper trail machines.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - 21:56
Comments |

NEW DELHI: Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election 2019, in which over 8,000 candidates were in the fray for 542 seats, will begin at 8.00 AM on May 23 and results are expected only by late evening due to tallying of voter-verified paper audit trail slips with EVM count for the first time. Nearly 67.11 per cent of the 90.99 crore electors had cast their vote in the seven-phase elections. This is the highest ever voter turnout in Indian parliamentarian elections. This is for the first time in a Lok Sabha election that results of voting machines will be matched with slips generated by paper trail machines.

The exercise will take place in five polling stations per assembly segment which effectively means that out of nearly 10.3 lakh polling stations, the EVM-VVPAT matching will take place in 20600 such stations. The Election Commission is yet to provide the number of counting centres being set up for Thursday, saying the data is not centrally available. 

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

Service voters stood at 18 lakh. These include personnel of the armed forces, central police force personnel and state police personnel who are posted outside their constituencies. Diplomats and support staff posted in Indian embassies abroad are also counted as service voters. Out of 18 lakh registered voters, 16.49 lakh have sent their postal ballots to their respective returning officers as on May 17.

Out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, elections were held in 542 constituencies as the EC had cancelled polls to the Vellore constituency on the grounds of excessive use of money power. The poll panel is yet to announce a fresh date for elections in Vellore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several union ministers, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav are among key leaders who contested the polls.

Here are the live updates of Lok Sabha election 2019-  

22 May 2019, 21:33 PM

At the BJP office in Delhi, a separate media stand has been created from where the party leaders will express their views as the trends/results start pouring in. Several BJP leaders will be present in the party headquarters from 8 am onwards on May 23.

22 May 2019, 21:33 PM

The sprawling central office of BJP in New Delhi is all decked up for the D-day, that is, May 23, when the counting of votes for3019 Lok Sabha election will be taken up. Most of the exit polls have predicted that the Narendra Modi-powered BJP-led NDA will storm back to power with a massive mandate. 

22 May 2019, 21:29 PM

The states and UTs have been further asked to take adequate measures for the security of Election Commission strong rooms and venues of counting of votes.

22 May 2019, 21:28 PM

 The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sounded an alert to all state chief secretaries and the DGPs regarding possible violent clashes that might erupt in different parts of the country on May 23, the day counting of votes polled in all seven phases of Lok Sabha elections will take place.

22 May 2019, 21:21 PM

After voting in seven phases which concluded last Sunday (May 19), a majority of exit polls released predicted a comfortable win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) possibly hitting the majority mark on its own. Zee News’ poll of polls - Maha Poll – showed that the NDA could once again hit a triple century and form the government on the back of wins in 303 seats. It has also predicted that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance may be halted to 117 seats, quite unable to mount any challenge. The other parties are predicted to finish with a combined tally of 122 seats.

22 May 2019, 21:21 PM

It promises to be a thriller of a Thursday in India when Election Commission sits down to count crores of votes cast in Lok Sabha election 2019 - the largest democratic exercise in the world – spanning the length and breadth of the country over more than 40 days. Seven phases, 542 constituencies, thousands of candidates and crores of eligible voters have defined Lok Sabha election 2019 over the last several weeks. Promises have been lofty, allegations have been scathing and not a single stone has been left unturned by political parties in their respective bids to either remain in power or seize it. Lok Sabha election 2019 has been a potboiler with ample doses of action, drama and even comic relief which now promises to end in an electrifying climax.

 

Must Watch

PT3M56S

5W1H: All NDA allies express faith in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi