Lok Sabha election 2019 results live updates

At the BJP office in Delhi, a separate media stand has been created from where the party leaders will express their views as the trends/results start pouring in. Several BJP leaders will be present in the party headquarters from 8 am onwards on May 23.
The sprawling central office of BJP in New Delhi is all decked up for the D-day, that is, May 23, when the counting of votes for3019 Lok Sabha election will be taken up. Most of the exit polls have predicted that the Narendra Modi-powered BJP-led NDA will storm back to power with a massive mandate.
The states and UTs have been further asked to take adequate measures for the security of Election Commission strong rooms and venues of counting of votes.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sounded an alert to all state chief secretaries and the DGPs regarding possible violent clashes that might erupt in different parts of the country on May 23, the day counting of votes polled in all seven phases of Lok Sabha elections will take place.
After voting in seven phases which concluded last Sunday (May 19), a majority of exit polls released predicted a comfortable win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) possibly hitting the majority mark on its own. Zee News’ poll of polls - Maha Poll – showed that the NDA could once again hit a triple century and form the government on the back of wins in 303 seats. It has also predicted that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance may be halted to 117 seats, quite unable to mount any challenge. The other parties are predicted to finish with a combined tally of 122 seats.
It promises to be a thriller of a Thursday in India when Election Commission sits down to count crores of votes cast in Lok Sabha election 2019 - the largest democratic exercise in the world – spanning the length and breadth of the country over more than 40 days. Seven phases, 542 constituencies, thousands of candidates and crores of eligible voters have defined Lok Sabha election 2019 over the last several weeks. Promises have been lofty, allegations have been scathing and not a single stone has been left unturned by political parties in their respective bids to either remain in power or seize it. Lok Sabha election 2019 has been a potboiler with ample doses of action, drama and even comic relief which now promises to end in an electrifying climax.