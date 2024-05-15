Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | BJP's Giriraj Singh Compares Mamata Banerjee To North Korean 'Dictator' Kim Jong
Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha poll is scheduled to happen on May 20 across eight states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Maharashtra today for a roadshow in Ghatkopar. Rahul Gandhi will be in Odisha for a public meeting.
Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: The BJP, led by the Bhartiya Janta Party, and the INDIA-bloc, led by the Congress, are intensifying their efforts eyeing fifth phase of Lok Sabha Polls. They are exerting three times as much energy in making their final moves.
The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha poll is scheduled to happen on May 20 across eight states\UTs. A total of 695 candidates are in a fray over winning 93 seats. The results for all 543 constituencies are expected on June 4.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Maharashtra today for a roadshow in Ghatkopar within the Mumbai Northeast seat. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be in Delhi campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Odisha for a public meeting. On the other hand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will be leading the party's campaigns in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, Raebareli, and Lucknow.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi submitted his nomination papers from the Varanasi seat on Tuesday, with an elaborate prayer and roadshow leading to it. The nomination also showcased the NDA's unity in the presence of its allies' leaders.
AAP launched the ‘Washing Machine Ka Kaala Jaadu’ campaign. As per the party leader, the aim is to inform the public about the situation in the country. The AAP leaders also claimed that they are fighting elections against corruption.
Lok Sabha Chunav Live Updates: ‘Mamata Wants Bengal To Be A Muslim State...’ Claims Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh told ANI that Mamata Banerjee wants Bengal to be a Muslim state. He added, In the last election, her minister used to show journalists, a 'mini-Pakistan', which means she wants to make Wesh Bengal, the 'Pakistan of India'.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: Himata Biswa Sarma's 'Need 400 Seat' Bid
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked that once the BJP secured 300 seats, it facilitated the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He further stated that upon reaching 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, temples will be erected at the Krishna Janmabhoomi site in Mathura and at the location of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi.
Lok Sabha Polls Live Updates: PM Modi's Schedule For Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra on May 15. He plans to conduct a 2.5 km long Roadshow in Ghatkopar within the Mumbai North East constituency, starting from Shreyas Cinema on LBS Marg at 8:30 PM and concluding at Gandhi Market. He will also address a Public Meeting in Kalyan at 2 PM.
