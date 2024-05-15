Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: The BJP, led by the Bhartiya Janta Party, and the INDIA-bloc, led by the Congress, are intensifying their efforts eyeing fifth phase of Lok Sabha Polls. They are exerting three times as much energy in making their final moves.

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha poll is scheduled to happen on May 20 across eight states\UTs. A total of 695 candidates are in a fray over winning 93 seats. The results for all 543 constituencies are expected on June 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Maharashtra today for a roadshow in Ghatkopar within the Mumbai Northeast seat. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be in Delhi campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Odisha for a public meeting. On the other hand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will be leading the party's campaigns in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, Raebareli, and Lucknow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi submitted his nomination papers from the Varanasi seat on Tuesday, with an elaborate prayer and roadshow leading to it. The nomination also showcased the NDA's unity in the presence of its allies' leaders.

AAP launched the ‘Washing Machine Ka Kaala Jaadu’ campaign. As per the party leader, the aim is to inform the public about the situation in the country. The AAP leaders also claimed that they are fighting elections against corruption.