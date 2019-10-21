Maharashtra, Haryana assembly elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi appeals voters to exercise franchise

21 October 2019, 07:33 AM
Maharashtra poll: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro casts his vote for the Worli Assembly constituency.
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro after casting his vote for the Worli Assembly constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/J1kMViiwkr
— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
21 October 2019, 07:17 AM
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote in Nagpur, urge people to come out in large numbers. "I appeal to everyone to exercise their right to vote. In Maharashtra, 100 percent polling must take place."
Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Sarsanghchalak after casting his vote for the Nagpur Central constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/4F0b6X2oP8
— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
21 October 2019, 07:14 AM
Visuals: A voter casts his vote at booth number 244-250 for the Malabar Hill assembly constituency. Mangal Prabhat Lodha for BJP and Heera Devasi for Congress are contesting from this constituency.
Mumbai: A voter casts his vote at booth number 244-250 for the Malabar Hill assembly constituency. Mangal Prabhat Lodha for BJP and Heera Devasi for Congress are contesting from this constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/KTTBcwBZ1d
— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
21 October 2019, 07:14 AM
PM Modi appeals voters to come out in large numbers:
Elections are taking place for Haryana & Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states & seats to turnout in record numbers & enrich the festival of democracy.I hope youngsters vote in large numbers: PM Modi
Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2019
21 October 2019, 07:13 AM
Polling for 90 Assembly seats of Haryana and 288 seats of Maharashtra kickstarted at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.
21 October 2019, 07:13 AM
In Haryana, 19,578 polling stations have been set up whereas 96,661 in Maharashtra for people to cast their votes.