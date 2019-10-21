Maharashtra, Haryana assembly elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi appeals voters to exercise franchise

New Delhi: Polling to elect Maharashtra and Haryana assemblies kickstarted at 7 am on Monday with the electoral fate of over 4400 candidates - 1169 in Haryana and 3237 in Maharashtra set to be sealed in EVMs. Bypolls is also being held to 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states.

Maharashtra is witnessing an intense contest between two coalitions - 'Mahayuti' of BJP-Shiv Sena and 'Maha-agadhi' led by the Congress and the NCP. After completing five years at Chief Minister's Office, Devendra Fadnavis is in the electoral battle asking for a second term while opposition is cornering him on the issues of unemployment, agrarian distress and drought.

In the 288-member Assembly, BJP is contesting 164 seats, which includes candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol, while its ally Shiv Sena has fielded 126 candidates. On the other hand, Congress has its candidates in 147 constituencies and NCP will contest 121 seats.

In Haryana, the assembly election will witness a multi-cornered contest among BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Both BJP and Congress are contesting on 90 seats, BSP 87, four from the CPI 4, CPI-M 7, NCP 1, INLD 81, Independents 375 and 434 other candidates are in the fray.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. Tight security arrangements have been made with deployment of more than three lakh personnel from state police and central forces in Maharashtra, while over 75,000 security personnel have been mobilised in Haryana.