Maharashtra, Haryana assembly elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi appeals voters to exercise franchise

Polling to election in Maharashtra and Haryana will take place on October 21.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 21, 2019 - 07:37
File Photo

New Delhi: Polling to elect Maharashtra and Haryana assemblies kickstarted at 7 am on Monday with the electoral fate of over 4400 candidates - 1169 in Haryana and 3237 in Maharashtra set to be sealed in EVMs. Bypolls is also being held to 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states.

Maharashtra is witnessing an intense contest between two coalitions - 'Mahayuti' of BJP-Shiv Sena and 'Maha-agadhi' led by the Congress and the NCP. After completing five years at Chief Minister's Office, Devendra Fadnavis is in the electoral battle asking for a second term while opposition is cornering him on the issues of unemployment, agrarian distress and drought.

In the 288-member Assembly, BJP is contesting 164 seats, which includes candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol, while its ally Shiv Sena has fielded 126 candidates. On the other hand, Congress has its candidates in 147 constituencies and NCP will contest 121 seats.

In Haryana, the assembly election will witness a multi-cornered contest among BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Both BJP and Congress are contesting on 90 seats, BSP 87, four from the CPI 4, CPI-M 7, NCP 1, INLD 81, Independents 375 and 434 other candidates are in the fray.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. Tight security arrangements have been made with deployment of more than three lakh personnel from state police and central forces in Maharashtra, while over 75,000 security personnel have been mobilised in Haryana.

21 October 2019, 07:33 AM

Maharashtra poll: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro casts his vote for the Worli Assembly constituency.

21 October 2019, 07:17 AM

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote in Nagpur, urge people to come out in large numbers. "I appeal to everyone to exercise their right to vote. In Maharashtra, 100 percent polling must take place."

21 October 2019, 07:14 AM

Visuals: A voter casts his vote at booth number 244-250 for the Malabar Hill assembly constituency. Mangal Prabhat Lodha for BJP and Heera Devasi for Congress are contesting from this constituency. 

21 October 2019, 07:14 AM

PM Modi appeals voters to come out in large numbers:

Elections are taking place for Haryana & Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states & seats to turnout in record numbers & enrich the festival of democracy.I hope youngsters vote in large numbers: PM Modi

21 October 2019, 07:13 AM

Polling for 90 Assembly seats of Haryana and 288 seats of Maharashtra kickstarted at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm. 

21 October 2019, 07:13 AM

In Haryana, 19,578 polling stations have been set up whereas 96,661 in Maharashtra for people to cast their votes.

