Mamata Banerjee vs CBI, Day 3 live updates: West Bengal CM's 'satyagraha' against Centre continues; all eyes on SC on Tuesday

5 February 2019, 07:32 AM
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna near Metro Channel in Kolkata. The stage is currently covered with curtains.
5 February 2019, 07:26 AM
A quick recap of the ongoing turmoil in Kolkata:
5 February 2019, 07:25 AM
The CBI, which has proof that Kumar destroyed evidence in the chit fund scam, on Monday moved the Supreme Court to seek direction on how to act against Kumar, a senior IPS officer. A full-blown face-off between Mamata Banerjee government and the Centre erupted on Sunday evening after a CBI team moved to arrest Kumar, but were instead detained themselves by the Kolkata police. CBI’s interim chief Nageswara Rao alleged that the Kolkata Police Commissioner had hampered evidence in the chit fund scam and the CBI has evidence to prove the same.
5 February 2019, 07:25 AM
The BJP asked, "We want to ask Mamata Banerjee - why is she staging a dharna? Who does she want to shield? Police Commissioner (Rajeev Kumar) or herself?" Terming Sunday night’s incident as “murder of democracy”, Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said never before has a CBI investigating team been taken into custody by the state police. "This is Mamata`s Emergency in Bengal. This is not ours, it`s Mamata," he said.
5 February 2019, 07:24 AM
On Monday morning, Mamata addressed a gathering of party supporters, attacking the central Modi-led government, particularly on farmers’ issue, and declaring that West Bengal will not accept any funds from the Centre as part of any scheme. She termed the interim budget as a "farce" and claimed that the schemes announced by the Centre will not be fulfilled as the Central government lacks the requisite funds.
5 February 2019, 07:23 AM
Clad in her trademark white sari and some warm clothing and with senior party leaders in attendance, the Trinamool Congress supremo sat under the canopy till around 2 am of Monday. Towards the evening, Opposition leaders, including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and DMK leader Kanimozhi came to the protest venue to express solidarity with her. They also used the forum to attack the central government. As the full-blown face-off escalated, several parties including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, TDP, DMK, JD(S), RJD, AAP, National Conference, PDP and Maharashtra Navnirman Party, extended support to her in her fight against the central NDA government.
5 February 2019, 07:22 AM
On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's dharna entered the second night, with her declaration that the protest will continue till February 8. A number of Opposition leaders flocked to Kolkata to express solidarity. The CM launched her dharna on Sunday night amidst the unprecedented face-off with the Centre over CBI versus state police issue. She launched her `Save the Constitution` sit-in at around 9 pm on Sunday after the CBI attempted to grill Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund case.