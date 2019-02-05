Mamata Banerjee vs CBI, Day 3 live updates: West Bengal CM's 'satyagraha' against Centre continues; all eyes on SC on Tuesday

A political firestorm raged in West Bengal's Kolkata as CM Mamata Banerjee's sit-in protest against CBI's attempt to grill Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in chit fund scam cases entered the third day on Tuesday. The chief minister declared her agitation to save the "Constitution and country" will continue till February 8.

On the other hand, all eyes are on Supreme Court as it will hear the pleas on Tuesday filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Kumar and West Bengal government for alleged non-cooperation in a case connected with Saradha chit fund scam.

On Monday, the CBI filed a contempt plea in the apex court against West Bengal Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Kolkata Police Commissioner for wilful and deliberate violation of the apex court orders. A three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear the pleas. Meanwhile, Rajeev Kumar is said to have moved the Calcutta High Court against the issue.

Virtually all opposition parties rallied behind Banerjee's direct confrontation with the Modi government, even as the BJP called it an "alliance of corrupt" and Home Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that developments in West Bengal were indicative of a "breakdown of the Constitution".

Trinamool workers took to streets burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah and blocked trains, while the BJP lined up its top leaders to step up the counter-offensive against Banerjee and other opposition leaders.

