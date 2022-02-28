Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Polling in 38 seats underway in first phase

New Delhi: The first phase of polling for the Manipur Assembly election began on Monday (February 28, 2022). 38 assembly constituencies of the state went for polling in the first of the two-phase election.

A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, are in the fray in this phase. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm. The voters who are Covid positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm.

"A total of 12,09,439 voters including 5,80,607 male, 6,28,657 female and 175 transgender voters are in Phase-I who will exercise their franchise across 1,721 polling stations. There is a total of 10,041 PwD electors and 251 centenarian voters in these 38 assembly constituencies," the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur, Rajesh Agrawal informed.

Elections for the 60-member Manipur Assembly will take place in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

