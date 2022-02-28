Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Polling in 38 seats underway in first phase

28 February 2022, 09:30 AM
PM Narendra Modi on Monday urged all voters, especially the young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Urging all those voting today in the first phase of the Manipur Assembly elections to turnout in record numbers and cast their vote. I particularly call upon the young and first time voters to exercise their franchise."
28 February 2022, 09:22 AM
Manipur Deputy CM and NPP candidate from Uripok, Yumnam Joykumar Singh cast his vote.
Manipur Deputy CM and NPP candidate from Uripok, Yumnam Joykumar Singh cast his vote in Naoremthong Upper Primary School in Imphal
28 February 2022, 07:57 AM
Manipur Governor La Ganesan votes at Tamphasana Girls' Higher Secondary School in Imphal.
He says, "I appeal to all people of Manipur that they should exercise their franchise because in our country democracy is prevailing & sign of democracy is election."
28 February 2022, 07:56 AM
First phase Assembly elections underway in Manipur.
Visuals from Tamphasana Girls' Higher Secondary School in Imphal
28 February 2022, 07:37 AM
As many as 6,884 polling personnel have been deployed for the exercise. Arrangements for webcasting are in place and micro-observers have been deployed at sensitive polling stations.
Photo Voter Slip has been discontinued as identity proof and voters are required to produce documents approved by the Election Commission of India such as EPIC card, Aadhaar card, MNREGA job card, driving license and PAN card.
28 February 2022, 07:36 AM
Covid-19 protocols for the voters, including use of face masks, sanitiser, social distancing and thermal screening, are being maintained.
28 February 2022, 07:35 AM
The candidates include Manipur Chief Minister and BJP candidate N. Biren Singh, Cabinet Minster Thongam Biswajit Singh, NPP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh, senior BJP leader Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Congress leaders -- Ratankumar Singh, Lokeshwar Singh, Saratchandra Singh and sitting party MLA Akoijam Mirabai Devi -- are at stake.
Firebrand women leader and Janata Dal (United) candidate, Thounaojam Brinda, who was the Manipur Additional Superintendent of Police (headquarters), is also contesting in the first phase of polling from the Yaiskul Assembly constituency.
28 February 2022, 07:35 AM
CM and BJP candidate from Heingang, N Biren Singh casts his vote at Shrivan High School in Imphal.
He says, "I'm expecting that 75% people of my constituency will vote for BJP & me. BJP is expecting at least 30 out of 38 seats in the first phase. People of Manipur like PM Modi"
28 February 2022, 07:27 AM
CM and BJP candidate from Heingang, N Biren Singh arrives at Shrivan High School in Imphal to vote.
He says, "I request people of my constituency along with other voters to cast their valuable votes & use democratic power given by Constitution."
28 February 2022, 07:02 AM
Voting for the first phase of Manipur Elections begins; 173 candidates in 38 constituencies in fray.
Key candidates -CM N Biren Singh from Heingang, Speaker Y Khemchand Singh from Singjamei, Dy CM Yumnam Joykumar Singh from Uripok & state Congress chief N Lokesh Singh from Nambol
28 February 2022, 07:02 AM
Preparations underway for the 1st phase of Manipur Assembly elections; visuals from Thangmeiband Khoyathong Tombisana High School, Imphal.
"Security personnel is present in large numbers from Assam & Manipur, smooth polling is expected": Presiding Officer Dr Syed Ahmed
28 February 2022, 06:29 AM
The high-octane poll campaigning in Manipur came to an end on Saturday. Elections for the 60-member Manipur Assembly will take place in two phases on February 28 and March 5.
28 February 2022, 06:29 AM
Voting will begin at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm.
28 February 2022, 06:28 AM
Notably, 381 polling stations will be completely manned by all-women polling personnel, while one polling station in Saikot will be manned completely by Person with Disability (PwD) polling personnel.
28 February 2022, 06:27 AM
"A total of 12,09,439 voters including 5,80,607 male, 6,28,657 female and 175 transgender voters are in Phase-I who will exercise their franchise across 1,721 polling stations. There is a total of 10,041 PwD electors and 251 centenarian voters in these 38 assembly constituencies," Agrawal informed.
28 February 2022, 06:26 AM
As per the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur, Rajesh Agarwal, out of the total candidates, 39 candidates have criminal antecedents. Party-wise, the Bharatiya Janata Party has contested 38 contestants, while 35 are in the fray from the Indian National Congress. Janata Dal (United) has contested 28 candidates.
28 February 2022, 06:26 AM
As many as 38 constituencies spread across five districts including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi will go to polls in the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections on Monday. A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, are in the fray for the poll scheduled for today.
28 February 2022, 06:26 AM
As many as 38 seats will go to the polls in the first phase while voting in 22 constituencies will take place in the second phase.