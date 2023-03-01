Meghalaya Election Result LIVE | NPP Takes Early Lead, Ahead In (20) Seats - BJP (7) - TMC (15) As Counting Begins
Meghalaya Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma's party NPP has taken a solid lead as the counting of votes began on Thursday. It is ahead in 20 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 7 seats, as per the latest available trends. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC is also going strong and leading in 7 seats at the moment.
Trending Photos
Meghalaya Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's party NPP has taken a solid lead as the counting of votes began on Thursday. It is ahead in 20 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 7 seats, as per the latest available trends. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC is also going strong and leading in 7 seats at the moment. Congress has also opened its account on 7 seats, while Others are ahead in 6 seats.
Conrad Sangma is seeking re-election for his second consecutive term as CM. NPP faces a tough fight from its former ally BJP which has contested the elections from all 60 seats. The counting of votes cast in 59 out of the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly is underway amid unprecedented security on Thursday. Besides Meghalaya, counting is also being held for votes cast in two other northeastern states – Tripura and Nagaland. The voting for 59 assembly constituencies of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly was held on February 27 and a voter turnout of 85.17 per cent was recorded after the polling concluded. Polling for the Sohiong seat in Meghalaya was adjourned due to the death of one of the candidates.
Stakes are high for the BJP, which has contested all 60 seats in Meghalaya for the first time. The saffron party severed the alliance with Conrad Sangma's NPP just ahead of the assembly polls and accused CM Conrad Sangma of running the "most corrupt" state government in the country.
While the Rahul Gandhi-powered Congress, which once ruled Meghalaya in coalition with smaller regional parties, is eyeing a comeback in Meghalaya, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is also hoping to unseat the Conrad incumbent government from power. Mukul Sangma, the former Chief Minister and the current Leader of the Opposition in the state, has been the Trinamool Congress' main face in the recently held elections.
According to some exit polls, Conrad Sangama's NPP is most likely to emerge as the single largest party in Meghalaya, while some others have predicted a hung assembly. Going by the exit poll predictions, Conrad Sangma's NPP is likely to win around 20-22 seats in the 60-member assembly. The BJP is also expected to improve its previous tally from two in the last elections to six, according to the exit polls. The BJP, which was a part of the NPP-led government, decided to contest alone this time. If the exit poll predictions come true, Conrad Sangama's NPP will have no option but to turn to the BJP once again to form the government.
Mamata Banerjee's TMC, which is the principal opposition party in Meghalaya, is anticipating victory in the first state outside of Bengal. The keenly contested assembly elections in Meghalaya saw top TMC leaders, including Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, campaigning extensively for the party candidates. While the TMC is expected to bag around 10-11 seats, Congress, which has contested the polls on its own after Mukul Sangma’s exit, is predicted to win six seats.
ALSO READ | Tripura Assembly Poll Result 2023 LIVE Coverage
ALSO READ | Nagaland Election Result 2023: Counting To Begin Shortly
Follow Live & Latest Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023 On www.zeenews.com:-
Meghalaya Assembly Election Result LIVE Updates: Big Lead For Conrad Sangma's NPP
After 1 hour of counting of votes, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma's ruling NPP has taken a big lead and it is leading in 21 Seats. While the BJP is ahead in 8, TMC is leading in 15 seats. As per the latest trends, NDPP candidates are leading in Phek, Southern Angami I as of now.
Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: NPP Leading In 23 Seats, TMC Makes Early Gains
As per the latest trends available at 8:45 AM, CM Conrad Sangama's NP has maintained a solid lead. The ruling party is ahead in 23 seats at the moment. BJP is leading in 8 seats as of now. While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has made early gains in 13 seats, Congress has also opened its account in 7 and Others in 4 seats.
Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: NPP Takes Strong lead, Ahead in 23 Seats, BJP In 10
As per the latest trends available at 8:25 AM, the BJP is ahead on 8 seats while the Congress is leading in 5 seats. Conrad Sangma's NPP is leading in 23 seats. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has taken lead on 10 seats.
Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: NPP Ahead In 10 Seats In Early Trends
The Conrad Sangma-led NPP is ahead in 10 seats in Meghalaya as per early trends, the BJP is leading in 3 seats at the moment.
Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Some Visuals Of Counting Centres
The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly elections will begin at 8 AM. Here are some visuals from a counting centre at Extension Training Centre in Tura.
Meghalaya | The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly elections will begin at 8 am. Visuals from counting centre at Extension Training Centre in Tura pic.twitter.com/yAXDrmDoRH
— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023
Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Section 144 Imposed In Eastern West Khasi Hills
Ahead of the counting of votes in Meghalaya, Section 144 has been imposed In Eastern West Khasi Hills by the District Magistrate.
Meghalaya | Section 144 imposed in Eastern West Khasi Hills district by the District Magistrate pic.twitter.com/JY8t1wHCp9
— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023
Meghalaya Election Results Latest Updates: Tenure of 10th Meghalaya Assembly Ends On March 15
The tenure of the 10th Meghalaya Assembly is scheduled to end on 15 March 2023. The last Assembly elections in the state were held in February 2018.
Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Exit Polls Predict Big Win For NPP
According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll, Conrad Sangma's National People's Party is predicted to emerge as the single largest party with 21 to 26 seats. The TMC is predicted to win 8 to 13 seats while the BJP is likely to secure 6 to 11 seats.
Meghalaya Election Results Live Updates: NPP Confident Of Retaining Power
Conrad Sangma’s ruling NPP is confident of retaining power in the northeastern state, while the BJP, Trinamool Congress and other regional parties are hoping to oust the ruling party.
Meghalaya Election Results 2023: BJP Will Win 10-15 Seats, Says Ernest Mawrie
Ahead of the counting of votes in Meghalaya, state BJP chief Ernest Mawrie has claimed that his party would win 10-15 seats in this election in Meghalaya. “After voting, we have discussed and we believe, we will win a minimum of 10 seats and a maximum of 15 seats,” said Ernest Mawrie. He further said that without BJP no one party would be able to form the next government in Meghalaya.
Meghalaya Assembly Election Results: Counting To Begin Shortly
Counting of votes cast in the recently-held Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 will begin shortly from 8 am amid tight security measures put in place by the Election Commission. The postal ballots will be counted first and the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted next. Early trends are expected to follow soon after the initial rounds of counting of votes.
Meghalaya Election Results Live Updates: Post-Poll Alliance On Cards Between BJP-NPP?
Ahead of the counting of votes, political situations has become intense in Meghalaya. State Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati ahead of the counting of votes for the assembly elections. The meeting comes amid exit polls predicting a hung assembly in Meghalaya with Sangma's NPP emerging as the single largest party in the assembly elections. The BJP and NPP ran the government in Meghalaya for the last five years as a part of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) but the two parties fought the elections on their own.
Live Updates | Meghalaya Election Results 2023: Assam CM Predicts Clear Majority For NDA
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that there will be no hung assembly in Meghalaya, and the BJP and its partners will form governments with an absolute majority. No NEDA members will enter into any alliance with either the Congress or the TMC, he claimed, adding that the next Meghalaya chief minister will be decided after considering the number of seats won by the BJP.
More Stories