Meghalaya Election Result LIVE | NPP Takes Early Lead, Ahead In (20) Seats - BJP (7) - TMC (15) As Counting Begins

Meghalaya Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's party NPP has taken a solid lead as the counting of votes began on Thursday. It is ahead in 20 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 7 seats, as per the latest available trends. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC is also going strong and leading in 7 seats at the moment. Congress has also opened its account on 7 seats, while Others are ahead in 6 seats.

Conrad Sangma is seeking re-election for his second consecutive term as CM. NPP faces a tough fight from its former ally BJP which has contested the elections from all 60 seats. The counting of votes cast in 59 out of the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly is underway amid unprecedented security on Thursday. Besides Meghalaya, counting is also being held for votes cast in two other northeastern states – Tripura and Nagaland. The voting for 59 assembly constituencies of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly was held on February 27 and a voter turnout of 85.17 per cent was recorded after the polling concluded. Polling for the Sohiong seat in Meghalaya was adjourned due to the death of one of the candidates.

Stakes are high for the BJP, which has contested all 60 seats in Meghalaya for the first time. The saffron party severed the alliance with Conrad Sangma's NPP just ahead of the assembly polls and accused CM Conrad Sangma of running the "most corrupt" state government in the country.

While the Rahul Gandhi-powered Congress, which once ruled Meghalaya in coalition with smaller regional parties, is eyeing a comeback in Meghalaya, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is also hoping to unseat the Conrad incumbent government from power. Mukul Sangma, the former Chief Minister and the current Leader of the Opposition in the state, has been the Trinamool Congress' main face in the recently held elections.

According to some exit polls, Conrad Sangama's NPP is most likely to emerge as the single largest party in Meghalaya, while some others have predicted a hung assembly. Going by the exit poll predictions, Conrad Sangma's NPP is likely to win around 20-22 seats in the 60-member assembly. The BJP is also expected to improve its previous tally from two in the last elections to six, according to the exit polls. The BJP, which was a part of the NPP-led government, decided to contest alone this time. If the exit poll predictions come true, Conrad Sangama's NPP will have no option but to turn to the BJP once again to form the government.

Mamata Banerjee's TMC, which is the principal opposition party in Meghalaya, is anticipating victory in the first state outside of Bengal. The keenly contested assembly elections in Meghalaya saw top TMC leaders, including Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, campaigning extensively for the party candidates. While the TMC is expected to bag around 10-11 seats, Congress, which has contested the polls on its own after Mukul Sangma’s exit, is predicted to win six seats.