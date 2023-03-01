LIVE Coverage | Nagaland Legislative Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting To Begin On Thursday

Nagaland Legislative Assembly Election Results 2023: Votes will be counted on Thursday (March 2) for the voting held in as many as 2,291 polling stations across 59 of the total 60 constituencies of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. One seat - Akuluto in Zunheboto district -- has already been won uncontested by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi. The final Nagaland 'Vidhan Sabha chunav' 2023 result is expected to be declared by Thursday evening. The polling for Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 was held on Monday with over 83 per cent voter out, which was less than the 2018 election when about 85 per cent of voters had turned up.

Earlier on Wednesday, repolling was held in the following four polling stations -- New Colony polling station in the Zunheboto constituency, Pangti V in the Sanis constituency, Jaboka Village in the Tizit constituency, and Pathso East Wing in the Thonoknyu constituency.

The election officials have not cited any reasons for the repolling in the four polling stations.

Nagaland elections exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) alliance.

According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll, the NDPP-BJP alliance, which contested the February 27 Nagaland Assembly election on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis for the 60-member House, is likely to win 35-43 seats.

Zee News-Matrize exit poll has also predicted 2-5 seats for the NPF and 1-3 seats for the Congress.

