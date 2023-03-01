LIVE Coverage | Tripura Legislative Assembly Election Result 2023: Will BJP Retain Power?
The results for the 60 assembly seats in Tripura will be declared on March 2. The big question now is whether the BJP - which along with the People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) - dethroned the Left in 2018, will manage to hold onto its position.
Two weeks after the state conducted the Assembly Elections, the counting of votes will take place in Tripura on March 2. Voters in all the 60 assembly seats in Tripura exercised their franchise rights in the single-phase election that took place on February 16. According to reports, of the total 28.14 lakh voters, over 24.66 lakh people cast their votes.
In 2018, the state saw a historic change in power when after 20 years, the Left Front government lost the top job in the state to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) combine. With the 2024 Lok Sabha Election just a year away, the BJP will hope to retain its hold on this small but crucial state in the northeast.
This year, the BJP is contesting from 55 seats – the highest among all political parties, whereas IPFT is contesting from 6 seats. The Congress has allied with the Left for the first time and they are in the fray in 13 seats. The regional Tipra Motha Party (TMP) is contesting from 42 seats without any ally.
For now, all the parties seem to unite over one thing – dismissing the Exit Poll results. While the BJP has claimed that it will do much better in the assembly elections than the exit polls predicted, the opposition Left-Congress also rejected the predictions, saying it was confident of securing a full majority. So will the Chief Minister, BJP’s Manik Saha who was in Congress till 2016, beat anti-incumbency this time? We will know soon enough.
Tripura Election: Ahead of Result Day, Security Beeed Up In State
Ahead of March 2, when Assembly election results will be declared, security has been beefed up in Tripura. Central and state security forces have conducted flag marches as well as area domination patrolling, an official told IANS. On the directions of the Election Commission, the authorities have reportedly further tightened the security along the 856-km long India-Bangladesh border with Tripura and inter-state borders with Assam and Mizoram.
Tripura Election Results Live Updates: Security Tightened Ahead of Counting
Ahead of counting, security has been tightened in Tripura for the polls held on February 16 Assembly. Central and state security forces have conducted flag marches as well as area domination patrolling, an official said.
Tripura Assembly Election: Will Pradyot Deb Barma-led Tipra Motha Throw A Surprise?
Pradyot Kishore Manikya Deb Barma-led Tipra Motha Party (TMP) has emerged as an X-factor in the elections. In one of the exit polls, it was even predicted that the party will trounce the Congress-Left alliance and bag the second spot in the state.
Tripura Polls 2023: BJP's Mercurial Rise
In 2018, BJP created history in Tripura. After having failed to win a single seat in 2013 in the state, it went on to secure a majority on its own five years later, that too by defeating the Left, which had held fort for over two decades in the state.
