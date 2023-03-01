LIVE Coverage | Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Election Result 2023: Will Conrad Sangma's NPP Retain Power For Second Term?

NEW DELHI/SHILLONG: The counting of votes cast in 59 out of the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will take place amid unprecedented security arrangements put in place by the Election Commission on Thursday (March 2, 2023). Besides Meghalaya, counting will also be held for votes cast in two other northeastern states – Tripura and Nagaland. According to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission, the counting of votes will begin at 8 AM on March 2. The voting for 59 assembly constituencies of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly was held on February 27 and a voter turnout of 85.17 per cent was recorded after the polling concluded. Polling for the Sohiong seat in Meghalaya was adjourned due to the death of one of the candidates.

In Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is seeking re-election for his second consecutive term in the top post. Conrad Sangma’s ruling National People's Party (NPP) is facing a tough fight from its estranged ally - the Bharatiya Janata Party, which broke off the alliance just ahead of the assembly polls, calling the incumbent government "most corrupt." The BJP, which is hoping to increase its tally in this northeastern state, has contested the polls from all 60 seats.

While the Rahul Gandhi-powered Congress, which once ruled Meghalaya in coalition with smaller regional parties, is eyeing a comeback in Meghalaya, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is also hoping to unseat the Conrad incumbent government from power. Mukul Sangma, the former Chief Minister and the current Leader of the Opposition in the state, has been the Trinamool Congress' main face in the recently held elections.

According to some exit polls, Conrad Sangama's NPP is most likely to emerge as the single largest party in Meghalaya, while some others have predicted a hung assembly. Going by the exit poll predictions, Conrad Sangma's NPP is likely to win around 20-22 seats in the 60-member assembly. The BJP is also expected to improve its previous tally from two in the last elections to six, according to the exit polls. The BJP, which was a part of the NPP-led government, decided to contest alone this time. If the exit poll predictions come true, Conrad Sangama's NPP will have no option but to turn to the BJP once again to form the government.

Mamata Banerjee's TMC, which is the principal opposition party in Meghalaya, is anticipating victory in the first state outside of Bengal. The keenly contested assembly elections in Meghalaya saw top TMC leaders, including Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, campaigning extensively for the party candidates. While the TMC is expected to bag around 10-11 seats, Congress, which has contested the polls on its own after Mukul Sangma’s exit, is predicted to win six seats.

